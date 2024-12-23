What’s A “Winter Arc” and How To Start Your Own!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you are on TikTok, you may have seen videos of people talking about their “winter arc,” typically accompanied by a high-energy Brazilian funk song in the background. These videos often show creators preparing to go to the gym. They put on a cute workout set, grab their Stanley or Ouwala, and show a vlog of them completing their workout. While it may seem that this “winter arc” is solely about embarking on a fitness journey, that is just one piece of the puzzle.

What is a “winter Arc”

Going on your “winter arc” refers to a self-improvement journey during the colder months of the year. It is a time to look inward and work toward becoming the person you want to be. The term is like a New Year’s resolution. However, it is widely known that most New Year’s resolutions fail, often because many people dive into their goals with 100% effort, making abrupt changes to their lifestyles as soon as the new year begins. Such drastic changes make it easy for people to burn out and abandon their new routine. To stay consistent with a goal, it is important to integrate the steps toward achieving it into your daily life. Gradually building those habits helps you fully commit to your goal. Starting in December allows you to adjust to a plan while figuring out what routine works best for you, reducing the likelihood of giving up.

so, how do i start

If the concept of a ‘winter arc’ compels you, then you must be ready to level up in your life. Working on yourself looks different for everybody. Pinpoint the changes you want to make in your life. By making these changes, be ready to make a shift in your lifestyle. A winter arc does not exclusively have to be about going to the gym. Start with some introspection: analyze the features of your current lifestyle that you wish were different. Think about the person you want to become. How does she carry herself? What is her daily schedule? It is important to remember that all though you are thinking of the person you wish to become, make sure that person carries the same authenticity that you already carry. Everybody has their own traits that make them who they are, it is essential to never lose those features.

Write down your plans

It is essential to organize your plan and goals by writing them down, either in a physical journal or on an online writing application. One of my favorite ways to organize my thoughts is through Notion. Not only is it essential to plan out your new routine, but it is also an outlet to write about who you are and to release any emotions you feel. Personally, I like to keep my pages where I write about any negative feelings in a separate section, so I do not get reminded of any prior negative feelings.

put your plans into action

After figuring out what you want to change, start putting your plan into action. Remember to start slow to prevent burnout. Shifting your lifestyle may seem like a daunting task, but it is also an exciting process! Allow yourself space to figure out what works for you to flourish into your dream self!