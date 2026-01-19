Ways to Fill Your Cup During Finals Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s a struggle every college student faces during the final few weeks of the semester. You become so swamped with studying, working on projects and writing papers that it can be hard to find time for you. Here are a few ways to help you find some peace and enjoyment amidst the hustle of finals season.

Take breaks regularly while studying

It can be easy to have the urge to just push through an assignment or study session and get it done without taking breaks, but you might also find yourself getting distracted, making your to-do list take longer to complete. Studying with the Pomodoro technique is a great way to incorporate regular breaks while working on assignments. This technique works by alternating between 25-minute focus sessions and five-minute breaks, helping you make the most of your focus time while giving your brain frequent small breaks. You may also find it beneficial to take at least one 10-minute break in the middle of your study session to get up and walk around. Breaks are important and will help give you the endurance you need to push through long study sessions.

Take a workout class

While this isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, carving out a set time in your busy schedule to step away from your work and get some movement in is a great way to reset and take care of yourself during finals. It can be hard to maintain your regular routine during the few weeks of finals prep, but even sneaking in just one workout class will help you blow off some steam and give your brain a much-needed break.

Go on a solo dAte

As busy as we are during finals season, we all still have to eat, and many of us seek a caffeine boost to power through. Why study at the library when you can study at that coffee shop you’ve been wanting to try all semester? Or maybe there’s a restaurant on your list that you’ve been dying to try. Take your lunch study break as an opportunity to knock that food spot you’ve been curious about off your list. This is a great way to lift your spirits during such a mentally exhausting season without taking too much time away from your studying.

Prioritize your sleep

Yes, your grades are important, but pulling an all-nighter is simply not worth it. If you want to perform your best, prioritizing your sleep will help you do that. Giving your body the rest it needs will help you do your best work during the daytime. This is especially important the night before an exam, so be sure to get your eight hours of sleep so you can give it your all.