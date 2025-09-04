The Summer I Became a Better Me

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I think we can all agree that you are not the same person when you start your first year of college compared to who you are when you finish. My freshman year was filled with feelings of not being good enough, and comparison was the ultimate thief of my joy. In almost every lecture, I felt like I had no idea what was going on. I’m sure we’ve all had that feeling. On top of academic stress, I had social stress too. I worried about what people thought of me and sometimes felt like everyone on campus hated me. But I eventually learned none of that was true. Freshman year is all about learning, both in and out of the classroom. With that in mind, I spent my summer reflecting on ways to overcome my imposter syndrome and grow as a person heading into sophomore year.

Consistency and calendars

This summer, I decided I wasn’t going to let imposter syndrome control me anymore. I started with academics. Feeling behind in class can make everything else harder, so I tried new study methods. I discovered active recall strategies while working through my LSAT prep books, and it completely changed the way I study. Instead of passively reading notes, I quizzed myself, which gave me confidence that I understood the material. I practiced every day, even when progress felt slow, and by the end of the summer, I was starting the school year with far more confidence. I also became best friends with my calendar. Before, I felt like I was drowning in assignments and social events because I kept everything in my head. Now, I write it all down. I recommend doing this, even if it means starting small with a physical calendar instead of jumping straight into Google Calendar (honestly, I still haven’t figured out).

Friendships and preparing for my future

This summer wasn’t just about academics—it was about me as a person too. I had to accept that not everyone is going to like me, and that’s okay. Spending energy worrying about others’ opinions only holds me back from my own potential. Once I shifted that mindset, I felt lighter and more focused on what mattered. I also spent time on LinkedIn and my school’s website researching opportunities for this year. Instead of feeling nervous about my future, I started to feel genuinely excited about what’s ahead.

My biggest take away

At the end of the day, my biggest takeaway from this summer was realizing the simple truth that we come to school to learn. It sounds obvious, but when you’re caught up in grades and comparison, it’s easy to forget. College isn’t about knowing everything the second you walk into class. Once I accepted that, the pressure I put on myself began to fade. I don’t have to be perfect—I just have to be present. That mindset shift reminded me that every lecture, assignment and conversation is an opportunity to grow. That’s the perspective I’m carrying with me into sophomore year.