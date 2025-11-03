Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Two women holding pumpkins in front of their faces
The Season of Reflection: The Influence of Autumn on conversation

Anakissel Guadarrama Student Contributor, University of Illinois - Urbana-Champaign
Autumn introduces itself subtly, a shift in air lets us know that soon enough, mornings will cool down, light will soften and our sidewalks will be covered in warm colors. Just as the leaves turn, so do our conversations. Words begin to carry a different weight. They become shaded with reflection and tinged by nostalgia as this season nudges us inward, both literally and emotionally. Our dialogue begins to slow and consider the quiet change which surrounds us. 

Summer, in all its brightness, invites a conversation that is equally light as we bask in the break that its long days and warmth bring. There is a certain spontaneity in the way our words tumble out. Autumn, however, seems to invite a pause. As the days shorten and nights become longer, our conversation shifts. People seem to talk less about what fills their calendar and instead, reflect on their own emotions; how their year is going, what the cold might bring, what have they accomplished as the year approaches its end, what is left to accomplish before this end arrives? A certain gravity seeps in, not necessarily heavy, but certainly grounding. 

To me, the most striking quality which autumn bears is its ability to stir our memories. It’s conditions are more than inviting towards reminiscence. Often, our conversations during this season circle back to the past. The crisp air seems to sharpen our recollection and make space for reflection. When friends gather to enjoy a warm drink, their words often fall into storytelling rather than plan making. Autumn encourages us to look backward as it propels us into winter. 

The change in environment also reshapes the ways in which we gather. During summer, our words are carried outdoors while in autumn, these words return inside. We no longer spend our days at the park or on a beach, instead, we linger in kitchens, living rooms and coffee shops. The intimacy of enclosed spaces deepens our conversation. There is more time for it. In a way, the talks we have become the warmth we lack within the weather, preserving the life we see fleeting from nature.

Psychologists sometimes link the shorter days and waning sunlight to the contemplative and even melancholic mood which we can develop in autumn. Whether or not we frame it scientifically, most of us can feel this correlation. Autumnal conversations can hold a certain undertone of longing, whether this be for warmth, time or any other aspect in life which scatters at the sight of falling leaves. However, within the moodiness there exists a certain richness to what we say in the absence of a brighter season— the underlying effects of the realization that change is inevitable. 

Perhaps that is the gift autumn gives to conversation; space for honesty. As nature sheds what is no longer needed, we find ourselves more willing to speak, confide and reflect. As everything else slips away, every story told, every memory shared, feels like a way of holding on. In this sense, autumn is not merely about changing leaves and dropping temperatures. It is about this shifting of our words, in depth, tone and meaning. It is a season which reminds us to reflect not only on what we are doing, but also of what we have done and that which we are becoming. 

