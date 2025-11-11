The Quiet Beauty of Existing

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I remember when I was younger, I would look at people on social media and see them simply as people, where they had no bearing on my life or perspective. Why, now, do I look at strangers on the internet and feel the need to compare myself, my looks and my life to them? I now think about how I can model my life and my image the same way these individuals do. While it is true that every person on social media curates their posts and images to fit the algorithm or get the most likes/views, it does not stop me from feeling this insecurity and inadequacy.

How Much does the media truly affect my views?

It’s so easy nowadays to view others’ lifestyles and goals and see our own personal inadequacy. Social media’s algorithm pushes videos from people who are better looking, smarter, richer and happier than the average person. These videos are not intentionally made for individuals to feel worse about themselves, but in this era of societal pressures, especially for women, these feelings bubble up anyway. The more we recognize that social media shows only fragments of reality, the more space we realize there is to create appreciation for our own growth, bodies and lives without constant comparison.

While I’d like to believe that media has such a heavy influence on my body image, I can’t ignore how I’ve developed habits that reinforce those insecurities. I’ve caught myself comparing my eating habits, workout routines and even my posture to people online. Instead of treating movement or eating as ways to care for myself, they’ve sometimes become ways to “fix” myself, as if I’m always in need of improvement. It’s a mindset that’s hard to unlearn because it’s disguised as self-discipline, but at its core, is often rooted in self-criticism.

Is it just me?

By now, as you read this, you might look at my opinions and mindset as similar to yours. Maybe you’ve also felt that quiet pressure to look a certain way or to “fix” parts of yourself that no one else even notices. It’s strange how easy it is to lose sight of what our bodies actually do for us when we’re so focused on how they look. Lately, I’ve been trying to unlearn that habit, to appreciate the way my body carries me through life instead of treating it like something that requires constant improvement. I’ve started to question how much of my daily routine is actually about health and how much is about chasing an image I can’t maintain.

I am starting to take my life and body in strides through acknowledging my imperfections and the effort it takes to change old habits. I’m learning to be patient with myself, to stop expecting instant results, and to find comfort in progress rather than perfection. It’s not easy to unlearn years of self-criticism, but recognizing that I deserve kindness, even from myself, feels like a good place to start.