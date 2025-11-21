The Instagram FOMO Dilemma: 4 Tips to Avoid Feeling Left Out

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Instagram has quickly become the most used social media platform worldwide. The blend of entertainment and connection makes the app incredibly attractive to users. However, Instagram has evolved from a simple photo sharing app to so much more: a way to curate your own signature brand, a dating and relationship catalyst and a way to document your experiences. On Instagram, It’s all about how you come across to others. Some spend hours curating and designing the perfect profile, working hard to achieve a certain image of themselves through their account. FOMO is the Fear of Missing Out, whether it be missing out on social opportunities, experiences, etc. It’s easy to feel FOMO because of posts on social media, especially because instagram culture leads to people only posting when something exciting is happening in their lives. This warped view of others can impact how you see yourself and your life. Here are some tips that can help alleviate these effects.

TIP 1: Take a Scrolling break

When scrolling social media gets to be too much, sometimes taking a break to go on a walk outside, watching a TV show or going shopping can make you feel a better very quickly. Doing something else gives your mind a break and helps to stop you from spiraling into deeper sadness.

TIP 2: Put it in perspective

You only see a small portion of people’s lives on Instagram, they leave out the lowlights. Chances are the people you’re wishing would’ve invited you out once sat at home thinking the same thing. It is important to recognize this and take everything you see on social media with a grain of salt.

Tip 3: Make your own plans

If you are feeling left out, sometimes the best thing you can do is include yourself. It sounds difficult but making plans with a group of friends and having it in the calendar is a surefire way to feel less alone. Make a group chat and see who wants to hang out or text a best-friend and see what they’re up to.

Tip 4: limit what you see

If there’s a certain person or group of people who makes you feel FOMO, you can restrict or mute their stories and posts. If you don’t see posts that trigger you, you won’t feel lonely or upset.

Though you can certainly use the tips above, the best way to combat FOMO is by practicing mindfulness. Mindfulness is the practices of focusing your attention on the present moment and acknowledging all that is around you without judgement. Observing your experiences without categorizing them and accepting your thoughts without dwelling too long on them is the best way to not feel burdened by them. The biggest fact to understand is that everyone else’s lives don’t need to impact how you feel about yours. Self-acceptance is the first step in defeating FOMO.