The Best Ways to Take Care of Yourself During Finals Week

Finals week is stressful. Between exams, projects, and essays, it feels like you never have time for yourself. In these moments, it is so important to protect your mental health. Here are some of my favorite things to do when I feel overwhelmed with deadlines and exams looming!

Try a Study Crawl

Aptly titled, a study crawl is moving from favorite study spot to favorite study spot as a way to motivate yourself. Although it may seem just as draining as any other studying method, a study crawl builds in time for you to take breaks, get up, and walk around. Sometimes, a change of scenery is so necessary for your mental health while in finals season. We are so lucky that this campus has so many amazing study spots, and a study crawl is a perfect way to take advantage of them. It also provides the perfect break intervals between spots that are perfect for a solid brain break!

Make a Fun Study Playlist

This is such a fun activity, that also can serve as a break in studying. Making a fun study playlist seems so simple but can be so effective. I personally like to come up with fun themes for these playlists, like ones geared towards nostalgic music or a certain genre. These playlists can also offer some motivation if you only play them while working, so you know it’s time to focus when it’s on. While making it, it’s a fun way to let yor brain relax and focus some of your energy toward coming up with a fun name or theme!

Get Crafty!

It may seem a little silly, but one of my go-tos for when I’m stressed is crafting. It helps so much to focus on something that isn’t schoolwork for a little bit, especially if you’re making something. Working on a crochet project or a friendship bracelet provides a creative outlet, that can help you focus more while studying. If you can’t afford to take a full break, play a lecture recording or a podcast on the topic while crafting to stay on the study grind!

Look fab, Feel fab

This finals season, take the time to plan out your outfit or do your makeup! I always feel like the better I look, the better I feel. Finals can feel so overwhelming, so taking the time to do a makeup routine or wear a favorite outfit, often makes me feel instantly more confident. Taking the time to do your hair or makeup can also serve as a brain break from studying or working. Looking your best helps you perform your best, so take your time getting ready!

get some rest

The best way to take care of yourself this finals season, is just to get some good sleep. It’s no secret that everyone thinks and processes information better with more sleep. All nighters may seem tempting, but sleeping is really the better way to go! For both mental and physical health, carve out time in your schedule to sleep. It will help you in the long run!

good Luck and happy Finals!