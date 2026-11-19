This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sofia Coppola is an award-winning writer and director. Her filmography is largely comprised of independent films, capturing the complexities of coming-of-age for young girls and their relationships. Coppola’s films are known for their dream-like aesthetic, featuring light color palettes and natural lighting. She is also known for having a muse, Kirsten Dunst, who has collaborated with Coppola in multiple films. While the aesthetic of a Sofia Coppola film is what often draws viewers in, the realistic, complex themes and character-driven plot creates thought-provoking questions for those tuning-in. Some of my favorite films of hers include: The Virgin Suicides (1999), Lost in Translation (2003), Marie Antoinette (2006), The Bling Ring (2013) and Priscilla (2023).

Cinematography

Sofia Coppola’s aesthetic filmmaking style is a core tenet in the success of her films. She brings a softer, surreal perspective through her films through her stylistic choices in all aspects of cinematography. The lighting in her films is highly naturalistic, using the least amount of artificial lighting possible. We often see sunlight streaming across characters’ faces through windows or the use of alternative light sources instead of typical neon studio lights. She also uses light, pastel color palettes in all of her films, which adds to her dream-like aesthetic. This color palette extends from the actual coloring or tone of the film to the colors that characters dress in. Another intentional choice by Coppola is her framing, shots and focus of the camera. The camera often lingers in rooms when a character leaves, focusing on objects that may have been rendered unimportant otherwise. This attention to detail plays a pivotal role in the films, establishing an entire artistic, deliberate world for viewers. Coppola’s camera widely functions to capture and portray the female gaze.

Themes

Sofia Coppola, as both a writer and director of her films, works to create stories that depict female perspectives and experiences. The films often features themes of isolation, girlhood, class privilege and the female gaze. These main ideas are explored through the female identity of young girls coming-of-age in a patriarchal society. We can see this through characters like Priscilla in Priscilla, Charlotte in Lost in Translation and the Lisbon sisters in The Virgin Suicides. These women are burdened with societal expectations of beauty and behavior and are therefore riddled with feelings of isolation and inadequacy. These themes, through the female gaze, recognize issues and feelings faced by women every day. The films follow the journeys and experiences of these women. Sometimes they are able to overcome them and sometimes they aren’t. This realistic, complicated battle is what makes Coppola’s films so relatable and honest.

Soundtrack

Personally, one of my favorite aspects of a Sofia Coppola film is the scores and soundtracks. Coppola often collaborates with music producer and composer, Brian Reitzell, to create these tracks. The scores often contribute to Coppola’s dreamy, soft aesthetic, while the soundtrack often features more modern pop or soft-rock. Needle drops are also often used to accompany scenes in the films. One of my favorites was “I Will Always Love You” by Dolly Parton in Priscilla!