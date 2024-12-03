This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

For many people, new environments can be scary. Facing changes in life is a universal promise we all go through, but knowing ways to cope and embrace new transformations makes all the difference to being ready for the inevitable.

Reframing your prospective

The most important step in adapting to life’s changes is how we perceive them. Moving to a new city, starting a new job, transferring to a new school, or experiencing a major shift in your personality can be overwhelming and frightening. It can make you feel like you’re losing control over life, but instead of spending your energy worrying about all the what-ifs, try reframing this experience as an opportunity for growth. It is easy to perceive change as negative, but it is so much more rewarding to embrace the uncomfortable as a potential valuable learning experience. Ask yourself, “What can I learn from this?”. Instead of focusing on what you think you may lose, focus on only what you can gain. This is a powerful way of approaching life with curiosity rather than resistance. It is a perspective that has helped me with moving to a new city for my first year of college, transferring colleges, and navigating interpersonal relationships as I enter my 20s.

Don’t Do it Alone

Having a strong support system in times that can feel isolating is key. Whether it’s friends, family, or a therapist, the people around you provide the guidance and reassurance you need during uncertain times. Sometimes, it’s easy to believe that we are alone in our struggles, but more often than not, you start talking to someone about your own fears, and they can relate and offer reassurances. Simply talking through what’s going on in your life to someone can help you process your own emotions and gain clarity on how to move forward. Going into a new environment where you know no one, you must be able to embrace what may be uncomfortable to you, like talking to new people, to make the most out of your new experience and trust that the process will be rewarding.

Be Kind to Yourself

The process that comes with change is not a clear path. It can have many bumps with moments of doubt and frustration, and it can be very easy to criticize yourself. Part of the adaptation process is learning to be gentle with ourselves during turbulent times. By becoming patient with yourself, you are less likely to succumb to the stress of trying to get things right the first try. Take a moment to acknowledge your emotions without judgement. Tell yourself that this is hard, but you’re doing the best you can. Treating yourself like you would treat a friend in a similar situation is what I notice works with giving yourself grace.

I’ve dealt with many challenges by experiencing so much change before I even turned 20: homesickness, loneliness, academic pressure, and stress of managing life on my own. Preserving through these hurdles, I’ve learned how to cultivate a process that allows me to thrive when met with unfamiliar territory. I hope my tips can help you on your journey, and remember: the art of adaptation is not about changing who you are but about becoming who you’re meant to be.