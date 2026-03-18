“Spring Cleaning” Your Mind: How to De-Stress During Transitional Periods as a College Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every semester’s end in college is definitely humbling. Grades that once felt secure may now hang by a thread, the academic and social burnout begins to catch up, the dining hall food is too repetitive and no amount of sleep ever feels satisfactory. Once the spring semester is at full blast, the immense amount of responsibilities begin to feel inescapable as the clock ticks down. Although spring is a time for resetting and new beginnings, the built-up stress and unfinished work often make it impossible to take advantage of the season’s promise.

But, from one tired college student to another, slowing down does not mean falling behind—it means being intentional with your time. Here are some ways to help you slow down your days, stay on top of your tasks and embrace the spring semester for its calm energy and sense of renewal.

One of my favorite ways to regain control over my stress is to keep myself organized. As elementary as it may sound to some, there truly are so many tactics that are extremely helpful in keeping everything in line, physically and mentally. One of my most essential organizational practices is as simple as keeping my living space clean. Not only does it take one less to-do off the agenda, but it helps boost productivity and gives an immediate sense of accomplishment. I quickly incorporated it into my everyday practice. I also keep organized by having a planner in my bag that has calendars for each month, a to-do list section and weekly spreads. This helps me better visualize my current priorities and tasks while keeping future plans in line and restricts me being time-blind and oblivious to my activities.

A second way I like to de-stress is by simply taking time for myself. Some of my favorite ways to practice this self care include some daily movement (hot yoga or cardio are some of my favs), journaling at the beginning or end of each day or rewarding myself with a sweet treat. Taking the time out of each day to do something alone and for myself–especially in a time of high-stress relaxes my nervous system and connects me to my mind a little better, ultimately supporting both my mental and physical health as well. Truly, spending time each day doing whatever makes you feel good is what makes difficult times easier to get through.

But, if I am completely honest, easing my stress often means having to tackle the source, first-thing and head on. Procrastination tends to amplify my anxiety, so facing the most pressing task early prevents it from lingering over the rest of my day. One of the ways I like to downsize my workload is by using the 80/20 rule, where you do the 20% of tasks that will cause 80% of your progress. This method is extremely helpful in helping me identify a smaller amount of tasks that I can get done first to make the biggest difference in moving my progress forward. While all tasks may be equally as important, finishing one large task before the smaller ones always eliminates a heavier mental burden and advances my overall workload.