Self-Care Vs. Your Wallet

How I taught myself to be a baddie on a budget

I love a good self-care day as much as the next person, but let’s be honest—those nail salon visits and Starbucks runs can add up fast. The truth is, girlhood can be incredibly expensive, and as college students, many of us simply can’t afford to live that lifestyle. This often leads to people skipping out on self-care altogether because it seems too costly. But what if we looked at self-care differently? When funds are tight, the best investment you can make in yourself is with your time, not your money. Learning how to do things yourself is a game-changer.

Take me, for instance—I consider myself high-maintenance (in the best way). I make my own latte every morning, paint my nails every two weeks, apply my own henna, and thrift most of my wardrobe. I have learned to DIY every self-care ritual I need. By taking the time to do my maintenance exactly how I like it, I’ve essentially invented the person I am today.

Consider makeup. By doing it yourself, you can customize every aspect to suit your specific features, like your eye shape and skin tone. In time, you might start to develop your own preferences or makeup style, and may get so good at it that you would rather trust your own skills over a professional makeup artist’s.

Personally, my favorite DIY self-care ritual is painting my nails. Instead of dropping $70 at the salon for a fresh set every two weeks, I spent less than $15 on nail care supplies and brushes two years ago. Now, I can create my own nail sets for free, whenever I want. Not only do I save money, but I also avoid the frustration of leaving the salon unhappy with someone else’s work.

You might be wondering how in the world you’ll find time for all this. The key is making the time. For me, this means waking up 30 minutes earlier to make my morning latte or finishing my homework by 7 PM so I can spend my evenings journaling or doing my nails. Your routine might look different, and that’s okay. Part of self-care is recognizing your own needs and adjusting your schedule to fit them.

At its core, self-care is an investment in yourself: showing yourself that you’re worth the time and effort. If you don’t have the money to spend, use your time. I’ve reached a point where I prefer doing my own self-care because I genuinely enjoy the process. It’s not only therapeutic, but I’m always satisfied with the result. So, take a moment to think about your ideal self-care routine, and make it happen. Trust me—it’s always better when you do it yourself.