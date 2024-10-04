The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In this article, we’re going to discuss how to blend self-care and studying. Completing assignments and preparing for exams should not be dreadful. Understandably, studying is probably not one of your hobbies, but it is necessary in college. So why not learn to enjoy it? Below you will find ways to cultivate your study space and mindset for the better.

The Mindset

For starters, you need to get yourself into a productive state and lock in. Studying and completing homework needs your productivity and attention. Trust me, it’s better to put away distractions and truly focus on what you’re working on than trying to multitask. Put yourself into a productive yet calm state of mind. While it’s certainly easy to become stressed and worried about your coursework, it’s better in the long run to ease your mind prior to studying/doing homework.

Agreeably most importantly, the way you talk to and about yourself matters. If you tell yourself that you’re going to fail your upcoming exam, then you might just do that. I’m not telling you to be unnecessarily overconfident and not study. I’m telling you to study for success and not for failure. Work towards a higher grade instead of not failing the class. Make success your priority. Additionally, don’t belittle or undermine yourself, you’re in your disciple for a reason.

The Study Space

If you’re a person that struggles to study in certain environments, then identify where you can be your most productive self. Think about every little detail. Do you work better in the mornings, afternoons, or nights? Do you prefer to study alone or in groups? Are you more productive with a little background noise? Are you better suited for the library or busy cafe? Do you need your space to be clean and organized? Consider these seemingly small details because they really are important.

If you are someone who wants to romanticize studying, then here are a few tips for you:

Light a candle, turn on your wax melter, etc.

Wear a cute yet practical studying outfit

Fetch all those pastel highlights

Get yourself a fun little drink

Put on your headphones

The Breaks and Everythig in Between Study Sessions

While studying is essential for success, breaks and partaking in self-care time is just as important. You can be productive every waking minute but that’ll only last for a short time. You deserve to rest and unwind. It’s unfair to force yourself to do homework 24/7. No person will escape burnout if they do that. You’re going to run yourself dry if you think that’s achievable. Last year, I thought I could escape from burnout. Long story short, the burnout and exhaustion caught up with me. I was so mentally and physically drained that I didn’t even want to do any of my hobbies. Never let yourself get this point, please.

The biggest misconception is that burnout and higher grades go hand in hand. They certainly don’t! Make time for your hobbies. Build a workout into your daily schedule. Go for a walk. Let yourself unwind. Your brain cannot be bombarded every waking second with material and concepts. Let the material consolidate and sink in a little bit.

Next time you study, try some of the above tips. Modify them if you want! Tailor them to you specifically!