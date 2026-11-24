This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You’ve probably heard of the saying “girl math” or “girl dinner” online, or been told you “fight like a girl” when you were little. Many of us use these terms all the time without meaning any harm, but if you look further, there is a lot wrong with the way we use the term ‘girl’ in common banter.

What does “girl dinner” mean?

An online trend became popular in 2023 called “girl dinner” after someone posted a low effort meal. This caused many people to follow along, posting what they eat and using the phrase. People would post an iced coffee and a bag of chips, or other small portions of food and call it their “girl dinner.” The phrase is meant to be comedic and relatable – which it is. Every once in a while, we don’t feel like cooking or ordering out, and just work with what we have for a lazy go-to meal, which is totally fine. However, the undertone of girl dinner started to shift from a silly saying to romanticizing undernourishment. The things people were posting for girl dinner were not real meals, sometimes just drinks or small snacks. Now, the concept of “dinner for a girl” is something that isn’t a full, nutritional meal. With so much comparison already on the internet directed towards young women about their bodies, this concept doesn’t help.

What does “girl Math” Mean?

Similar to “girl dinner,” “girl math” is a recent online phrase many have been using. This one is used when justifying purchases, rounding up or down, and do basic computing surrounding shopping. An example is someone saying that when they return something at the store, they actually made money, calling it “girl math.” Additionally, many will say that when they pay in cash for something, it’s essentially free because they don’t see the money go down in their bank account. Similar to “girl dinner” it’s important to ponder why we put the word ‘girl’ in these sayings. Why is it not “boy math?”

the infamous “fight like a girl”

I’m sure many of us have heard this one before, whether you or someone else were told you “fight like a girl.” It’s almost always intended as an insult. We categorize ‘like a girl’ to mean weak, playful, not real or strong fighting. Many young boys have been told to “stop fighting like a girl” in sports or other athletic situations. There’s even “run like a girl” which is most often used as an insult as well. These are such common sayings that we never take a second to think about why “girl” means weak. Girls are strong, capable and athletic, but sayings like this show the undertone of sexism in everything we do.

When we think of all these sayings together, the word ‘girl’ is being used to imply weak, stupid, or less than. So next time you think about saying one of them, think about why and what we can do to change it.