Oh How I Love Being A Woman – A Love Letter To Femininity

I love finding any excuse to get dressed up and go take pictures. I love the time spent picking out the perfect outfit and then getting way too many selfies in the mirror because, damn it, I feel sexy. I love when I feel so confidence in an outfit that my whole day turns into a main character living out her role in a 2000s rom-com. I love treating myself to a new perfume every year on my birthday. I love shopping dates with my girlfriends and online shopping just because.

Being a woman is about investing in yourself the way no one else will. Being a woman is about liking fashion, shopping, doing your make-up and watching romantic comedies with a pint of ice cream. Being a woman is about telling your friend about the cute guy in class a million times over. Being a woman is all about the fun of getting ready, especially with your girls and making it a big, extra thing that ends up being more fun than the event you are getting ready for.

There is beauty in taking the extra 10 minutes to pick an outfit. Just like there is In wearing a skirt on a random Tuesday because it makes me happy walking around like I own the place even if it’s just a plain old college lecture at 10am. Because why shouldn’t I feel pretty wherever and whenever I feel like it? There is beauty in buying the expensive lotions, perfumes, skin care and makeup, because when we invest in ourselves and create routines that may seem extra and extravagant for every day, we are taking the extra time to pamper ourselves. Buying the cute matching pajamas seems extra, but actually, it totally romanticizes your nighttime routine.

Being a woman can be so exhausting at times but if we don’t slow down and enjoy it every once in a while, it might just pass us by. So, smile at yourself in the mirror every morning. Pull out that outfit you’ve been saving for the “perfect” moment, and wear it on a random Tuesday. Plan that cute outing with your girls and ask for all the photos your hearts desires. Buy the fancy lotions and perfumes, and make the extra beauty routines that take a little longer. Grab your girls and have a girl’s night out or in. Play your favorite music and dance around together. Embrace the fact that you love all the fun and fancy aspects of life like buying new make-up or a new outfit. Don’t let anyone dim the sparkle that is your femininity. Because we are woman and we deserve that extra 10 minutes to embrace every ounce of our femininity.

xoxo Jessa