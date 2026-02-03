My Number One Goal of the New Year: Being Uniquely Me

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every year, I strive to formulate and stick to my New Year’s resolutions. From goals of weight loss to goals of financial acuity, like many, I unfortunately do not get very far each year. This year, however, I only have one goal: to be myself. While most goals rely on the correction of behaviors, this goal centers around accepting who I truly am.

What does this mean?

To me, this goal means attempting to let go of comparison and perfectionism. While this might, on occasion, be difficult to strive for, I know that choosing authenticity over approval will bring me closer to a version of myself that feels more grounded, confident, and real. I’m learning that constantly measuring myself against others only pulls me further away from who I actually am. It creates a version of success that is shaped by outside expectations rather than my own values, leaving me feeling disconnected and never quite “enough.” By releasing the need to meet unrealistic standards, I’m permitting myself to grow in ways that feel true to me instead of performative. This shift allows me to focus less on who I should be and more on who I am becoming.

How am I able to achieve this goal?

I can pursue this goal because I have a strong support system of people who love me for who I am, not for who I think I should be. They remind me that growth doesn’t need to be flawless to be meaningful, and that I’m allowed to take up space as myself.

To make this goal something I actively live out, I’m taking small, intentional steps each day to choose authenticity over comparison. This looks like setting boundaries with social media when I notice myself slipping into self-doubt, checking in with my own values before making decisions, and allowing myself to try new things without needing to be perfect at them. I’m also practicing self-compassion by reframing mistakes as part of growth rather than signs of failure.

At the end of the day, this year isn’t about chasing perfection; it’s about choosing authenticity, even when it feels uncomfortable. This year, I’m choosing to become more of who I already am. Not by changing myself to fit expectations, but by letting go of the ones that were never mine to carry. If you’re on a similar journey, I hope you find comfort in knowing that you don’t have to have it all figured out to begin. If you’ve ever felt the weight of comparison or the pressure to be perfect, I hope you remember that your uniqueness is not something to fix, it’s something to celebrate. Let this be the year you stop shrinking and start showing up as you truly are.