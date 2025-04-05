The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I don’t know about you, but I spend a lot of time on TikTok (you probably do too). While I try not to idolize random people on the internet, some of them just have that thing that makes you want to keep watching. My for-you page consists of a lot of fitness, beauty, lifestyle and animal content. Here are four of my favorite influencers at the moment who I love to watch for inspiration or just a smile!

1. flavia cucalon- @certifiedcitygirl69

Ugh I love this woman so much! Flavia is a 20-year-old TikTok and YouTube influencer whose posts consist of GRWMs, chatting, or lifestyle content. While this may seem like basic content that everyone puts out, her personality changes the whole game. She’s super silly and funny and it’s not uncommon that I find myself laughing at some of her videos. I would describe her as authentically herself and I have never felt a fake vibe from her content. She is super loving towards her supporters and just seems like the sweetest gal!

2. Kayli sandoval- @kaylisand

This girl is such a source of inspiration for my creative days! Kayli is an LA/NYC- based creative, focusing on graphic design, collage and video-editing. Her TikTok is filled with beautiful content that makes me wish I had all her skills! She is so talented and always makes me want to do something creative. I’ve never seen a design style like hers, so I really appreciate her uniqueness. I would definitely recommend giving her a follow if you are into anything related to design!

3. Hailey Fernandes- @lastairbender222

I think we all know who Hailey is at this point, but in case you don’t, here you go. She is a self proclaimed “gym baddie” who makes amazing fitness and self-love content. Her body transformation went viral, but she also shares how her mindset changed and led her to be a happy and healthier individual. She’s most known for doing 45 minutes on the Stairmaster, which led to trends of many people trying to do the same. I love that her content is not toxic in any way, and she only preaches positivity. She always inspires me to romanticize every little thing and reminds me that I am capable of so much!

4. maverick bradley- @maverickthegolden

Maverick is the cutest golden retriever on TikTok, with his account bio also claiming him to be the “fluffiest” one you’ll ever see. His account has a million followers, which I think are rightfully deserved. The best thing about Maverick is that he looks like he doesn’t know he exists. He has such a dopey face and the way his Mom talks to him is so funny. Every time I see Maverick on my for-you page I have to watch. He is just the cutest thing and I love when he shows some sort of emotion. I would definitely add Maverick to your following list for some cute videos to brighten your day.

As I try to cut down my time on TikTok, these influencers are the ones I will consistently watch. As bad as TikTok is for my attention span, it really is just so silly and fun. I hope you can check out these influencers and enjoy their content as much as I do!