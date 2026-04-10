Mukbangs & the Glamorization of Overconsumption

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you have been on the internet for as long as I have, you have most likely come across mukbang videos: content centered around individuals consuming large amounts of food on camera. Whether it’s taste-testing an entire restaurant menu, completing an extreme food challenge or creating ASMR eating content, mukbangs have become a staple of entertainment. At first glance, these videos can seem harmless, even comforting or fascinating. However, beneath their popularity lies a reality, one that raises questions about excess, normalization and the subtle ways overconsumption is packaged as entertainment.

The issue with this content is not only that it normalizes overconsumption, but that it makes excess look fun, exciting and even a little aspirational. Mukbangs are often built around having way more food than anyone actually needs, turning huge portions into the main attraction rather than something unusual. When you see that kind of content over and over, it can start to shift what feels “normal,” making extreme amounts of food seem less excessive and more like just another way to eat. The focus on quantity, bigger meals, more variety, more everything, creates this subtle idea that more is better, even when it’s clearly not necessary. Over time, that constant exposure can make overconsumption feel less like an exception and more like just part of everyday life.

Furthermore, this content glamorizes frequent consumption of unhealthy food items, with mukbangs often featuring meals from places like Dave’s Hot Chicken or Taco Bell, or including trendy, indulgent items like Buldak ramen and large seafood boils. These foods are typically presented in ways that emphasize indulgence and excitement, with bright colors, exaggerated reactions and over-the-top portions, making them seem more like a fun experience than an occasional treat. Because these items appear so frequently across different creators’ content, it can create the impression that eating this way is common or even routine. The repetition doesn’t just highlight the food itself, but builds a kind of culture around constant indulgence, where highly processed or heavy meals are framed as go-to options rather than something consumed in moderation.

Another layer to this is the way mukbangs center around ordering or consuming food in clear excess. It’s not just about what is being eaten, but how much, multiple entrees, sides and add-ons all meant for one sitting. In many videos, the act of ordering far more than necessary becomes part of the appeal, almost like a performance of abundance. This can make excessive portions feel normal, or even expected, especially when creators rarely acknowledge the waste or impracticality of it. Instead, the focus stays on the visual impact of “more,” more food, more variety, more consumption. Over time, this can shape the idea that having an abundance of food is inherently better, reinforcing a mindset that prioritizes quantity over actual need or sustainability.

Mukbangs aren’t inherently bad, but the way they highlight excess is worth paying attention to. The more we notice these patterns, the easier it becomes to separate entertainment from the habits and expectations it can create.