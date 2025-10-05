Learning to Let Go: Finding a New Perspective for the New Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall is the season of transformation, marked by changing colors and the transition from summer’s warmth to cooler weather. This season, it is important to use this transition as a reminder to embrace change in all aspects of life. Just like how trees shed their leaves, take this time to shed things in your own life, such as old habits, relationships, or anything you may be holding on to. The act of letting go is essential to personal growth and creating space in your life for new opportunities and experiences. This fall season not only invites change, but also an opportunity for reflection.

You may not always be able to control what is happening around you, but you can control your thoughts, reactions and perspectives. Sometimes, accepting things as they are is difficult. We don’t always get the grade we want, sometimes the people we like don’t like us back. Despite our best efforts, life throws us curveballs. But these setbacks don’t have to knock us off balance. When you get knocked down, you can cling tighter to what should have been, or you can accept what it is.

For many college students like me, this season brings its own challenges. Classes are getting harder, we are approaching midterms and our commitments outside the classroom are taking up more time. You can’t control the stressfulness of a college environment, but you can control how you handle it. For whatever it is that may be stressing you, whether it is school, a bad breakup, or anything else, use this changing season as a chance to focus on what you can control. Shed old habits and making room for new ones. Try journaling, take up a new hobby, go dancing with your friends. It is easy to get swept up in the hustle of getting good grades, being involved and preparing for the future. But remember, you don’t need to have it all figured out right now.

The changing season is also a reminder that life moves fast. Summer is going away; the trees are shedding their leaves to embrace a new cycle. Take this as a cue to pause and look around every once in a while. Personally, I am using this season to make space for joy and relaxation alongside my responsibilities. Learning how to let go is not just a seasonal reflection, but an important life skill. There is no better time than a changing season to start.