This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the exponential growth of social media, what’s popular and what’s not has been front and center of our lives, rapidly changing. But being popular, or more specifically, liking popular things seems to have a different implication nowadays. Instead of being part of a majority, liking things that most other people like, it is now seen as more of an insult. No matter what space you are in, there always seems to be a “basic” stereotype there to represent people simply pretending to be part of the majority. If you are a theater kid whose favorite musical is Hamilton or if you’re a coffee expert who loves Starbucks, you are suddenly perceived as a role-player of the community.

The Switch

It is an odd change from our former ways. Being weird used to be the biggest crime, and although that most definitely hasn’t disappeared, it has started to lower. Liking niche or formerly weird subjects is, for the most part, perceived as something to be proud of in the modern eye. Now, in order to truly be indoctrinated into a community, you have to like its most undercover aspects. You like a band? You have to name 5 songs, and god-forbid you name one off the top ten most popular. It’s an overcorrection of the original problem. I am glad we are finally starting to move away from thinking it is weird to have alternative interests, but that does not mean we should flip to the complete opposite side.

Honestly, it is exhausting. It is exhausting to have to pretend that every interest I have is a life passion. It’s exhausting to feel like I am being negatively perceived for not knowing the least liked song of an album. It all feels performative. People can’t just have interests, they have to be obsessions, and if you’re not obsessed, you’re interested. There is no gradient or room for negotiation anymore.

Be the Solution

When you take a step back, you realize how little any of it matters. Think of how exciting it is when your friend engages in an interest you find special. It’s so thrilling when you are able to share your passion with others. Adding stipulations to interests only shrinks communities. When people feel accepted, that is when they are motivated to explore. Thinking less of someone for only knowing the basics is a sure fire way for them to never engage with the topic further. I like a lot of things, and love very few. I feel no animosity to those who are just interested in the things I love because I am simply happy that they found some level of enjoyment in it.

Finding your own space and communities in the world can be daunting, especially now. Be the person in the world that eases others fears. Be the welcoming environment that so many need.