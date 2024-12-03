The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

While it can be enjoyable to blow off steam at the bars with friends, it’s totally okay to unwind in other ways. Let me be clear when I say that this article is not meant to shame people for going out and partying. Rather, this article is meant as alternative ideas for the crowd, like me, who simply prefer not to go out. Also, it’s important to note that when I say “going out”, I’m meaning visiting fraternities or the local bars.

This article will serve as inspiration for activities after a long week. Furthermore, the article will be categorized into different “nights” that someone can do. Alright, let’s jump into it!

The Spa Night

A spa night is truly magical! It’s versatile in the way that it can be done solo or with a group of friends. Moreover, it always leaves you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated!

If you want to plan the perfect spa night, then you should definitely consider some of the ideas listed below

Face masks

Manicure + pedicure kits

Hydrating lip masks and oils

Lotions

Peaceful and cozy environment

Comfy clothes or pajamas

Soft socks and slippers

The Night Out

You can still go out and about while recovering from a stressful week. Personally, I enjoy going out to one of my favorite restaurants with a close friend. We’ll either both get dressed and done up, or we’ll simply go how we’re currently dressed. Either way, we both end up feeling tons better after good food and good company.

If you’re wanting some Urbana-Champaign recommendations, then refer to the list below!

Biaggi’s

Art Mart

Sakanaya

The Movie Marathon

Get yourself out a piece of pen and paper, and write down the movies that you’re going to binge watch. Consider including movie series or selecting films based on a category such as rom-coms, holiday, horror, etc. After the list is finalized, you need the most important part: the snacks. When I say snacks, I’m not talking about carrot sticks and apple slices. I’m talking about popcorn, chocolate, and sour candy; the sweet and salty foods.

Some advice:

Get into your pajamas

Ensure your space is cozy and comfortable

Stretch every once in a while to loosen the muscles

The Craft Night

The two essential ingredients for a successful craft night are the actual craft and who you choose to do it with. While solo crafts have their respective place, completing a craft with friends is so much more fun. Personally, my friends and I will yap the entire time we craft. We share lots of laughs and stories. A craft night, most likely, will be more enjoyable with at least one good friend than it would be if you were doing it solo. Trust me on this!

Here are some fun craft ideas for your next night: