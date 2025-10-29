How To Stay In Touch With Your Femininity

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Femininity isn’t just about appearance or gender, it is a set of behaviors and attributes that can make us feel good about ourselves. Staying connected to your femininity means creating space to feel and express your identity.

Here are some ways to nurture and reconnect and stay in touch with your femininity.

Surround yourself with beauty

Beauty is sacred to feminine energy. By beauty, it doesn’t have to be luxury or attractive. To surround yourself with beauty is to create an environment that feels harmonious and alive. Examples of this could be fresh flowers on your table, soft fabrics on your bed, music that moves you, pictures on your wall that are aesthetically pleasing to you and more. All can be small rituals of self-care that awaken your feminine spirit.

build supportive female friendships

Surround yourself with people who encourage you to be authentic. Community strengthens femininity. When women gather together, share stories, and support one another, they remind each other of their worth. Explore your femininity with other women by having heart-to-heart conversations and bonding. Friendships hold a beautiful place in a girl’s life, and building connections with other women is a great way to begin that journey!

explore your emotions

Femininity invites you to feel deeply. Instead of suppressing your emotions, explore them with curiosity. Different ways to do this can consist of journaling, therapy or just simply talking to your girlfriends. Staying in touch with your femininity includes staying in touch with your emotions. Noticing your emotions can help you process feelings in healthy, nurturing ways. Emotional honesty builds inner trust and balance.

Create self-nurturing routines

Having routines is such an important part when it comes to staying in touch with your feminine side. Small intentional rituals like taking a bath with candles, meditating when you wake up or writing affirmations, invite you to slow down and reconnect with yourself. These little steps you can use within your routine can help you feel more motivated and productive. These moments of care remind you that you are worthy of time, tenderness and rest.

connect with your cycles

As women, it is essential that we track our menstrual cycles to help understand the rhythm of how your body works. Connecting with your cycles is a beautiful way to deepen your self-awareness with your body.To track your period cycle, you can either manually note the dates or use apps like Flo, which predict your next period and let you log how you’re feeling throughout your cycle. This awareness allows you to prepare for this vulnerable phase that comes each month. We all know how this time of the month can bring stress and discomfort, so being mindful can help make this experience easier. Before your period arrives, stock up on your favorite comfort foods and keep your self-care items close at hand.

Remember, staying in touch with your femininity isn’t about conforming to stereotypes, it’s about embracing your identity. It’s a return to softness, to intuition, to presence. When you honor your feminine side, you invite more balance into your life. There are so many ways to remain connected with your femininity, these are just a few to remind and inspire you about the beauty of girlhood.