How to Beat the Autumn Blues

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With daylight savings and midterms looming, the start of autumn can mark the beginning of a mentally tough season for many of us. Here’s some tips for making the autumn season a little less blue.

Move your body

Finding a way to move your body on a regular basis that you enjoy will do wonders for your mental and physical health. Start experimenting with different ways to get active now, that way when the days get darker and the weather gets colder, you’ll have a fitness routine to look forward to instead of wanting to curl up in bed all day. Whether it’s a workout class, a walk, lifting or however else you like to stay active, spending a little time in the gym is a great outlet to boost your mood, relieve stress and get your mind off the gloom.

Wake up early

While not all of us are early risers, getting your day started even just an hour earlier than you’re used to is a great way to take advantage of the shorter daylight hours. Maximizing your daylight time will make you feel so much better than sleeping in and only seeing a few hours of daylight. Giving yourself more time during daylight hours will help the shorter days feel less jarring.

Lean into the Fall Festivities

There are so many fun things to take advantage of that are unique to each season. Embracing the fall festivities can help to romanticize the colder season and get you in the fall spirit. It could be as simple as going on a fall leaf peeping walk in your area, trying some of the fall-flavored items at your grocery store or watching a Halloween movie with your favorite snack. Or, if you’re looking for a fun way to switch up your hangouts with your friends, plan an outing to a pumpkin patch, apple orchard or a spooky haunted house in your area. Whatever your preference, there’s plenty of ways to get in the fall spirit and have some fun!

Get yourself in a routine early

Getting yourself in a healthy routine that works for you before the seasonal gloom sets in will set you up for success. While some tend to wait until New Years to kick new habits into gear, you will be more likely to stick with your habits if you start working on integrating them into your routine before you start to lose motivation in the colder months. Find a rhythm that works for you, whether that’s managing your workload or starting new habits, your future self will thank you.

Finding your coping mechanisms for the gloomy season early will set you up to make the most of the colder months. Remember, you know yourself the best, so finding what works best for you is key. Find the good in every season, and happy fall!