How to Add More Joy Into Your Days This Spring

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring is finally here! The days are getting longer and the weather is warming up, making everyday feel a lot lighter and happier. This is the perfect time to add new parts of your routines to add more joy into everyday life.

Here are a few simple and easy ways to add more joy to your days this spring:

1. Open your windows to let in the fresh spring air

Opening up your windows is an easy thing to do to totally shift the mood of your living space. My roommate and I love to open up our windows to let in the fresh air on a nice day, making our room feel a lot less stuffy and more fresh. It helps clear my mind and make me feel ready to get going for the day. The fresh air and natural lighting can make your space feel a lot brighter and energizing.

2. Spend at least 15 minutes outside daily

Spending a little bit of time each day is definitely something that can help boost your mood. When the weather is nice, go for a walk or spend some time in nature. Even just switching the environment you study in to somewhere outdoors can be a simple way to brighten your day and help you feel more connected to the spring season.

3. have an outdoor picnic

Whether it is alone or with a friend, choosing to eat your lunch outside rather than inside, or gathering snacks with your friends to enjoy outside, an outdoor picnic can be a great way to appreciate the spring weather. You can do this alone and use it as a peaceful break to spend time with yourself or you can invite some friends.

4. tidy up your workspace

Another way to appreciate the spring season is by spending a few minutes each day to tidy up your workspace. This will make the environment you work in feel a lot lighter and cleaner, helping you feel more focused and less overwhelmed during the day. Whenever I clean my desk, I feel a lot more motivated to get my assignments done and be productive with my time.

5. Put a little extra effort into your outfits

Lastly, put a little more effort into what you choose to wear every morning. What you wear can seriously affect how you feel. That’s why picking out little changes to your outfit that make you feel confident can be an easy way to start your day on a positive note and boost your mood. You can even incorporate some more spring colors and lighter fabrics to bring a little bit of the season into your outfit.

Spring is the season of growth and fresh starts, marking the transition from winter to summer with warmer temperatures and longer days. Adding a couple of new habits into your routine can help you feel a lot happier with the new spring season.