How Journaling Has Made Me a Better Version of Myself

Journaling has been a crucial coping mechanism in my life. As someone with anxiety, journaling has helped me ease the symptoms by doing a physical action that is like putting all my problems and worries, and even happy thoughts, all in one place.

There have been several benefits I have seen in my own life from consistent journaling.

What Exactly is Journaling?

Journaling can look different for everyone. For me, it usually involves writing down every thought that comes to mind. When I was younger, journaling was more difficult for me because I was not exactly sure what to write. As I grew older and practiced journaling more (my goals were to journal every day,) I began to use journaling as a tool to help me with several struggles.

What is journaling? Journaling is the practice of writing in a journal. This is obvious. However, there are various types of journaling, from gratitude journaling, which involves writing what you are grateful for, to self-planning, creating to-do lists, and then just complete and utter dumping of thoughts.

INsomnia’s cure

For many years, I had struggled with insomnia, the inability to fall asleep, since I was around eight years old. A common cause of insomnia is anxiety. Having anxiety while trying to sleep can seem nearly impossible. Journaling often can help ease anxiety when anxiety consists of restless thoughts. Another reason why journaling helps me fall asleep is because it tires my hands, eyes, and mind. Eventually, when I feel like my anxious thoughts have a place to rest away from me, inside my journal, I can sleep more easily.

Journaling for gratitude and inner peace

Gratitude journaling can increase overall happiness. Several studies have shown that writing down a few things you are grateful for each day can make you a happier person. Focusing on the good takes away some of the focus on the struggles in life. It is really about perspective. In times when everything feels as though it is falling apart, it is important to pay attention to the positive aspects. People tend to use language like everything is going wrong or nobody likes me. This language is unhealthy. Paying attention to what is going right can change your perspective and calm you when things feel difficult.

Staying organized

A form of journaling is making to-do lists about what your responsibilities and priorities are. Physically writing out your plans for the day can make it more likely for you to accomplish them as you are creating a space that shows whether or not you have completed all your tasks. One of the best feelings is looking back on all your accomplishments and knowing that you actually took the time to do them from each checkmark. To-do lists can help you stay organized in your work and daily life. What I usually add to my to-do lists is my homework, things I want to clean in my living space, and going to the gym.

Journaling has many benefits like lessening anxiety, helping with sleep problems, and staying organized.