My Happy Glow: How I Find Pockets of Joy in Every Day Moments

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I get up in the morning, one of the first things I notice as I lie awake staring at the ceiling, wishing I could un-hear the sound of my alarm, is the mood that I am in. I have noticed that oftentimes this mood accompanies me throughout the day, shaping how I approach interactions and how motivated I feel. On days when I am in a grumpy mood, I find that finding little pockets of joy throughout the day helps me avoid unhealthy assumptions and develop a more optimistic mindset. By the end of the day, I feel a happy glow start to replace those initial shadows of grump. Here are some daily practices that have helped me find that personal glow of happiness.

Embracing the Awkwardness

Letting people into our lives, even through awkward moments, is a welcoming reminder of our humanness. Smiling at strangers we pass or waiting a tad bit longer when holding a door open might seem awkward but can be meaningful to the person experiencing the moment on the other side. Small actions can be a great way to loosen some of that daily social anxiety and challenge yourself as well. It also helps me create a mindset that sees the community of friends around me.

Happy Music

Something I love to do, especially in the mornings, is listening to happy music. Creating a playlist filled with feel-good songs can also “feel good” for the soul, helping you feel lighter on your feet. Carrying this energy into your day can help brighten it up and motivate you to get up more easily in the mornings if you are not a morning person, like me.

Journal of Moments

On the flipside, one habit I have started practicing at night is writing one good moment from my day in my journal. On more challenging days, looking back on these moments helps me find a sense of comfort as I reflect on all the good that has happened in my life. These small snippets of time also remind me of everyone and everything that I am grateful for in my life.

Letting in Balance

Lastly, caring for yourself through balance can help you find your own glow. Cooking your own meals, going on a walk or to the gym and finding a healthy sleep schedule are all part of making sure you are showing yourself the love you give to others. Another way to find balance is taking breaks throughout the day to call a friend or give yourself a moment to pause and clear your mind. Busyness has become a part of our daily lives but remembering what it’s like to just breathe and show up for ourselves in intentional ways.

/ Unsplash

These practices are not to say that feeling grumpy is always bad. Instead, I use these practices as ways to avoid making assumptions about those around me and to build a more reflective mindset. Best yet, they add a little bit of magical flare into the mundane.