Finals Approaching? Here are 5 study methods as a pre-law student

We all know the stress of approaching finals. Here are 5 study methods and solutions to end-of-semester burnout. Now, go study—your future depends on it.

Solutions to end-of-semester burnout:

Seek Support from a Counseling Center: Counseling centers provide support, therapy and a safe space to talk about what you’re going through. Plan a Vacation or Internship: Knowing that a break is coming up can motivate you to power through the semester and give you something to look forward to. Self-Love Dates and Taking Care of Yourself: Self-love dates are all about dedicating time to relax and do things that make you feel good. I highly recommend reading my article, ‘Because You’re the Main Character: Self-Love Gift Ideas,’ by Jennifer Tecorralco.

1. The Whiteboard method

“The whiteboard method is an effective technique that involves writing down key concepts and ideas on a whiteboard and then reviewing and summarizing them in a specific way (CLRN Team, 2024).”

5-Step Approach:

1. Choose a Topic: Choose a topic you want a better understanding of or are struggling with.

2. Write Down Key Points: On the whiteboard, write down the main ideas and concepts you want to remember.

3. Explain It Out Loud: As you write, explain the material to yourself out loud.

4. Test Yourself: After reviewing the material, erase some of the information from the whiteboard and try to recall it from memory.

5. Repeat: Go back to the board and add anything you missed or need to clarify. Keep practicing and refining until you feel confident with the material.

2. Flashcards +active recall (using Quizlet)

Active Recall: This process encourages you to test your memory repeatedly while studying instead of passively reviewing the material. “This method encourages deeper learning and helps with long-term memory (Tamm, 2023).”

Recommendation: Quizlet is a great online study tool for this, with a subscription of only $8.87 a month you get access to practice tests, generate flashcards with images, audio and highlights, Step-by-step explanations, play games while studying such as a matching, block and blast game.

Active Recall in 3 steps:

1. Review the information (textbook, class notes, or flashcards)

2. Self-Test

3. Review Mistakes

3. Feynman Technique (Explain like you’re teaching a child)

The Feynman technique is relatively mentally demanding to use as it forces you to actively think about the problem instead of passively reading or listening to someone else talk about it.

Here Are 5 Steps:

4. The SQ3R Method (Perfect for Textbooks)

The SQ3R is a study method designed to improve reading comprehension. SQ3R is an acronym for the five steps of the system: Survey, Question, Read, Recite, and Review (Robinson, Francis Pleasant, 1970) .

Survey: Skim the material to get an overview.

Question: Turn headings into questions you want answered.

Read: Read actively to find the answers to those questions.

Recite: Summarize what you’ve learned in your own words.

Review: Go over the material after a day or so to reinforce the concepts.

5. Study groups

Study groups are a great way to fulfill both your love and belonging needs, as well as your self-actualization needs.