Because You’re the Main Character: Self-Love Gift Ideas

You’re the main character of your life. You deserve to prioritize yourself and show love to yourself. Remember, your worthy of kindness, care and all the good things life has to offer. Embrace your uniqueness, cherish your journey and never forget your worth. Remember: there’s nothing more important in the world than your own happiness. The most important thing you could ever give yourself is your mindset. Your mindset controls every single part of your life. It controls every experience you have, every thought you have, every relationship in your life and most importantly it controls how you view yourself as a human being. Give yourself the belief of believing in yourself, to know that you can achieve what you want to achieve because that is within you.

1. Give yourself the perfect date (Self-love dates)

Remember that we deserve to be spoiled and it’s important to spoil ourselves because that’s teaching others how to treat us. Take yourself on dates, and do things you love. Spend some quality time with yourself. Solo dates have genuinely made me realize a lot of things, because if I’m willing to put in time, money, energy into dating myself then this is what I’m expecting from others. Go to the movies, have a solo picnic, go to a museum, watch a sunset, go on a nature walk or go to the beach.

2. A Mirror with all the things you love about yourself

By writing down everything you love about yourself, you shift your focus from validation from others to internal validation. When you write it on a mirror you are reminded of your own unique values. Acknowledge yourself and all the beautiful, positive traits you carry.

3. A sweet treat

Go to your favorite dessert place and treat yourself.

4. write yourself a love letter (future you will thank you)

This is a therapy session, you will get emotional but it’s really healing to appreciate everything you’ve overcome to make it this far. You have survived 100% of your worst days. This is an opportunity to tell yourself things that you have always wanted to hear. It’s really nice to let yourself know how much you mean to yourself because we don’t tell ourselves enough.

5. Self-love basket

A self-love basket encourages you to take time for yourself. By buying items that make you feel good, you’re prioritizing your own health and happiness. A self-love basket can include skincare, beauty items, makeup, perfume, a new bag and new clothes.

6. Order food in and watch your favorite show

As someone who loves reality shows (my guilty pleasure), I love to treat myself to some good food while watching my favorite shows, movies or even my favorite childhood cartoon. This is the perfect evening after a long day and a treat to yourself.

7. Buy yourself a promise ring

A promise ring can serve as a symbol of your commitment to yourself. It’s a reminder that you are worthy of love, respect and care—and that you are prioritizing your own well-being and growth.

8. Buy yourself New outfits

As a shopaholic, I love buying myself new clothes. This gives me an opportunity to express who I am and create my own style.

9. flowers

Flowers are a great self-love gift because they bring beauty, joy and a reminder to appreciate yourself.