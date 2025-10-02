Fall in Love with Wellness: Your Autumn Vitamin Glow-Up guide

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Helping you to fight that fall fever!

The season of Gilmore Girls, pecan lattes and Ugg boots is fast approaching. Not only are the leaves changing colors but so are our bodies!

Our wellness needs shift with the seasons, as we adjust to the new temperatures, freshly uncovered viruses and annual stressors. Sometimes, our bodies cannot regulate quickly enough to adapt to these stimuli. The fact that many fruits and veggies are out of season during the fall also doesn’t help with these insufficiencies. Today, we will talk about some alternative supplements and foods that will get us ready for this festive season.

Vitamin D3 (vitamin k2)

Due to decreased sun exposure, it’s very important to supply yourself with enough Vitamin D, specifically Vitamin D3. This cannot be sufficiently ingested through food as there isn’t an abundant amount in nature, so taking supplemental vitamins will be very beneficial. K2 can be paired very well with D3 as well, boosting immunization, and cardiovascular health. NatureView has a very popular pill-form product that provides K2 and D3. If you want to implement these vitamins into your diet, egg yolks, fatty fish and some yogurts are great sources of both of these vitamins, so make sure to include them in your breakfasts!

Vitamin C

We’ve all been hearing the cacophony of coughs echoing in our lectures, it’s basically fall’s unofficial soundtrack. If you don’t want to join that acapella, making sure you’re getting enough Vitamin C is an absolute must. While fall favorites such as apples, cranberries, plums and pomegranates contain some Vitamin C, it is often not enough to meet you’re daily needs, especially when your immune system is already working overtime. Vitamin C powders or liquid drops make it so easy to mix into your morning water or smoothies. Emergen-C is a great example of a supplement that can be found almost anywhere, from your local pharmacy to your campus store.

Zinc

Zinc is the second most abundant mineral in the human body and is crucial for enzymatic reactions. Lacking zinc could lead to poor skin health and poor DNA synthesis. If you want to keep your zinc count up, it’s very important to eat lots of animal meat, such as grass-fed beef, liver, lamb and chicken thigh. Many seeds also contain zinc, though in smaller amounts. For example and (very ironically), pumpkin seeds actually contain zinc as well as many other important nutrients like manganese. Enough zinc is retained in our bodies from these foods that taking supplements is not necessary. So make you sure you eat raw pumpkin seeds and lots of organic meat this season!

As the air gets crisper, it’s the perfect time to give your wellness routine a little seasonal glow-up. With less sunshine, more sniffles and a whole lot of stress in the air, our bodies need a bit of extra love. Adding in some essential nutrients like Vitamin D3 + K2, Vitamin C, and Zinc can help keep your immune system strong and your energy high. So stock up on your supplements, sip something warm and give your body the support it deserves this fall. Get cozy, queens!