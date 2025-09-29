Fall Frenzy: How to Balance the Busy Autumn Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From clubs to new classes to ever-changing weather, the fall season can be incredibly hectic. Figuring out how to balance all the challenges coming from every direction can be very challenging, but it is essential to have a fun and successful semester. Here are my top tips for managing and balancing the fall frenzy!

1. Creating a digital calendar

My first essential tip for staying organized and ready for the semester is creating a digital calendar for all your classes and events. Keeping track of clubs, events, and social gatherings you have planned can be difficult without a written record. Before the first day of classes, I took the time to sit down and write down all my classes, including locations and room numbers, which made my transition into school a lot easier. I recommend looking back at it constantly and adding or changing events, making sure to keep track of these items.

2. Participating in self-care

My second tip is to participate in self-care at least once a week. When clubs and classes start becoming overwhelming, it can be easy to forget to take care of ourselves. This often leads to quicker burnout and overall stress. One way I like to practice self-care is by taking a bath or watching a movie by myself, or really anything that takes my mind off the stress of my daily life. This makes it easier to stay locked in for the rest of the day and gives me something to look forward to for motivation.

3. Working out

My third tip is to work out. Similar to self-care, working out is a way to relieve stress by letting out negative energy. Personally, working out clears my mind and allows me to recenter myself for the rest of my day. Getting in at least 3 good workouts a week is a great way to destress and better yourself while also doing something productive. Trying new types of workouts, like weightlifting or pilates, is a fun way to mix up workouts and find what works best for you!

4. Staying on top of assignments

My fourth tip is to stay on top of assignments for all of your classes. Keeping up with 4-6 classes a semester can be overwhelming, especially when each has its own types of assignments. My biggest tip is to use a Google Sheet or app that can organize all your assignments. This can help you sort homework by due dates and make sure you never miss a deadline for a major assignment.

5. Socializing with friends

My fifth tip is to take time to have fun as well. Making sure to find time to keep up with existing relationships and make new connections is important, even when school is starting to get busy. This can be a good way to de-stress as well, and may help you stay motivated in the long run. I recommend making a study group or sending your friends motivational messages to be both productive and social at the same time. I also recommend joining organizations that match your interests and communities.

These are my top tips for balancing your fall schedule when returning to campus. Overall, it’s important to find a balance between having fun and being productive, and making sure to take care of yourself. Good luck this semester!