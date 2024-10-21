The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

We have finally made it to October! Costume orders for “Halloweekend” have been placed and I am patiently waiting for their arrival. I love fall and everything that comes with it: the cute activities, good smells and yummy tastes it brings each year. Walking around campus and seeing the orange leaves falling gives me all sorts of ideas for things that I want to do before the month is over. I’ve compiled a list of some fall festivities that I’m looking forward to that you can do with friends, family, or a significant other!

Rewatch Gilmore Girls

Warner Bros. Television

Watching Gilmore Girls in October is absolutely necessary. Everything about Stars Hallow and Rory Gilmore screams fall. Rory’s outfits throughout the show will also give you some super cute outfit ideas with chunky sweaters for the cooler weather. I will be cozy in bed with a Halloween themed blanket and some hot cocoa to enjoy the beautiful autumn feels that Gilmore Girls brings without fail every time.

Bake Pumpkin Cinnamon rolls

Anna Schultz / Her Campus

This school year, I’ve been way more interested in cooking and baking than normal. When fall came around and I was scrolling through Pinterest, I saw a recipe for pumpkin cinnamon rolls. It sounded like the best combo for a fall pastry and it was immediately saved into my recipe board. Baking from scratch is a bit intimidating, but the maker of this recipe reassures his readers that it’s not as hard as it looks.

You can find the recipe here: https://www.butterbeready.com/pumpkin-cinnamon-rolls/

Witches brew Fall movie night

Grab your girls and get together to make some witches brew! Enjoy your brew with a fun Halloween movie and a weekly debrief. You can also make these non-alcoholic if you’re underage and still want to participate, or if it’s not a “shot o’clock” kind of night.

Here is the first recipe (non-alcoholic): https://lilluna.com/witches-brew/

This one has some optional add-ins of gummy worms and green food coloring to make them even more witchy-looking.

Here’s another one (with alcohol): https://www.sprinklesandsprouts.com/witches-brew-a-halloween-cocktail/

This recipe has a yummy sugar rim like a traditional margarita.

Halloween slime craft night

MIRAMAX

If you’re reading this, you’ve probably made slime at least once in your life. Making slime is super easy and fun to do. I went to a slime making party last month and it was actually a great time. It was a nice change from regular nights in college. Take a break from your studies and try out this simple recipe to make some Frankenstein slime!

Here’s a cute step-by-step recipe: https://ccplonline.org/blogs/childrens/frankenslime/

Taking time for some fun activities, especially as a college student, is so important for you. Whether it’s baking, watching a fall TV show, or doing a craft, we need that time to enjoy ourselves and have some fun. Fall time can get gloomy, but with these activities you’ll be sure to have a great month!