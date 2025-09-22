Caring For Yourself Through Depression

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you’re overwhelmed with what the days have been endlessly throwing at you or feel like you’re spiraling into a depressive episode, sometimes the last thing on your mind is your wellbeing. I’ve been there, and taking care of yourself can feel like the hardest thing in the world. Sometimes, taking care of yourself isn’t a glamorous TikTok “get ready with me” video, and in certain situations we have to do the bare minimum to keep on surviving. In this article, I’ll be giving you five easy tips on small acts you can do to keep yourself going while you reach for that light at the end of the tunnel.

1. Designate time for yourself

Taking the opportunity to let go or be present with yourself can be incredibly difficult. When I was dealing with issues like these, someone incredibly important to me gave me one of the best tips I have ever received: take twenty minutes to prioritize yourself every single day. Even if it’s at night before you go to bed, it was one of the most important things that I had to look forward to for myself every day. For me, I spent those twenty minutes watching episodes of the series I was binging, but it can be spent doing anything you love. It truly was one of the best pieces of advice I ever received, and something I keep in my back pocket with me to this day.

2. A Microwave meal is a girl’s best friend

Keeping yourself nourished, even when you’re going through a difficult time, is incredibly important. I understand that not only is it difficult to want to eat sometimes, but it’s even harder to get the motivation to cook something. Luckily, we live in the day and age of five minute microwave meals. Plus, there are so many different brands out there that make clean, healthy meals packed with protein and other good stuff for your body so you can continue your path to feeling better physically and mentally.

3. step away from the doom scroll

Though this one may seem the most difficult, I promise it’s so worth it in the end. I’m not even asking you to get off your phone; just try directing your attention to something a bit more worthwhile. Watch a movie with no distractions, read an article all the way through, watch a video essay. I’m telling you, it’ll be worth it in the end.

4. noah kahan said it best; call your mom

Lean on the people around you. Lean on friends, family, and trusted loved ones. I know that sometimes getting out or having company can be daunting, so resort to technology. FaceTime, Snapchat, call, text, whatever. Even when you think you have no one, you are not alone. You can dial 988 to reach the Suicide Hotline to get help.

5. Believe it will get better

This one is actually the hardest tip I’ve got, but it’s true. In the end, you are the one who is going to be able to pull yourself from the dark, and most of that battle can be solved by believing in yourself. Believing there is more for you. Believing you are worth it (because you are), and that your life is important to the world.