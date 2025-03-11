Bare Minimum Beauty Products I Love (That are Good-For-You too!)

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

Are you someone who loves beauty products but cares about their impact on your skin as well? As someone who goes for the “bare minimum” makeup looks, I tend to purchase beauty products that make me feel good – not just look or smell good on me (though these products I’m recommending do that as well)!

In this article, I’m sharing three of my favorite beauty brands for your bare minimum beauty needs, from lip balm and sunscreen to fragrance and lotion. While these products can be a bit more expensive than their average drugstore counterparts, their quality and longevity are worth it in my opinion!

Lip Balm

I discovered Poppy & Pout lip balms at a local boutique and have been obsessed with them ever since! They come in so many fun flavors, you can’t go wrong. I’ve tried the Lemon Bloom and Blood Orange Mint, and I definitely recommend both! Poppy & Pout lip balms are not only made from all-natural oils and ingredients, but also come in a recyclable cardboard tube! Another plus is that they are bigger than the average lip balm so they last you longer.

Sunscreen

Supergoop is my absolute favorite beauty brand for the summer. As someone who gets sunburnt easily, I’ve always hated putting on oily sunscreen and then layering my makeup on top of it. Supergoop’s beauty-oriented sunscreen products like their tinted facial sunscreens have been an absolute game changer for me!

Supergoop’s Glowscreen is pretty much my every-day facial sunscreen for the summer because it is tinted and gives you a fresh, glowy look whether you wear it alone or even if you put makeup like foundation or concealer over it! Unseen Sunscreen is also a great every-day facial sunscreen if you want a very natural look because of its smooth and weightless application, unlike your typical oily sunscreen.

Sephora

One Supergoop product I am thoroughly obsessed with is the Shimmershade SPF eyeshadow. I never even considered that my eyelids need sun protection until I found this product! I love the Daydream tint because it looks relatively natural on my eyes, and I also frequently use it as a highlighter on my nose and cheekbones.

Fragrance

I came across Homebody Candle Co at a Markets for Makers event in Chicago a couple summers ago and absolutely love the scents of their products! Not only do they sell candles, but a variety of other beauty and fragrance products like perfumes, lotions, diffusers, room sprays and more! The Olive + Orange Perfume Oil is my go-to every-day scent, and also the perfume I get by far the most compliments on! Its warm yet citrusy, and its earthy notes always makes me feel like it’s summer! I also love that it comes in an oil roller bottle because it’s super easy to apply.

Lotion

I also love Homebody Candle Co’s lotion Body Bars – the Golden Hour scent is the perfect mix of warm vanilla and fresh greenery. These Body Bars are so great because they’re made with natural ingredients like cocoa and shea butter, coconut oil and Vitamin E. Homebody Candle Co is one of my absolute favorite small beauty businesses, and I highly recommend supporting them by buying a product as a treat for yourself or a thoughtful gift for someone else!