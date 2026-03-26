April Showers Bring May Sniffles: How to Prep Your Immune System for the Spring

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We are getting some hints of the upcoming beautiful weather. Already, students can be seen sitting on the quad and throwing around frisbees in the most cliché, yet wholesome, way. To get the most out of the springtime, it’s important to get ahead of your health before the allergens and unpredictable weather hit. Here are some tips for making this spring as productive and enjoyable as possible.

Managing Seasonal Allergies early

Whether or not you have had seasonal allergies in the past, it’s important to keep out pollen and dust that may trigger your immune system, weakening it from fighting off more dangerous infections. Possible solutions include showering right after spending time outside, keeping windows closed and consistently changing the air filters in your home. These all focus on preventing the presence of allergens.

Get good sleep at night

Our immune system produces cytokines (signaling proteins that play a role in immunity and blood cell production) during sleep, which is why it is crucial to get at least 7 hours of sleep every night. This can be achieved by setting a consistent sleep schedule for yourself, starting off with a bedtime routine that will trick your brain into entering sleep-mode. Staying away from electronics for an hour before bed can ensure better REM as well.

Double-Check the weather

Around this time in the season, the weather can be very unpredictable. It can go from sunny and warm to windy and biting in a matter of hours, especially so in the midwest. You can prevent the weather from catching you off guard by dressing appropriately for the temperature and taking proper precautions. Though the cold doesn’t have a direct cause for making you sick, it does make your immune system more susceptible to infections as it brings down your body’s homeostatic temperature. So double-check the weather app, and bundle up on rainy and windy days.

Stay hydrated!

It cannot be stressed enough how important H2O is for our health. Hydration upkeeps the mucous membranes in our lungs and throat that prevents harmful pathogens from entering our bodies. Water also enables out bodies to produce blood and keep white blood cell count balanced. Drinking enough water can also have cosmetic benefits, keeping skin clear and hair shiny.

Reduce stress

High levels of stress can be detrimental to not only mental health, but physical wellness as well. Chronic stress has been proven to raise cortisol, which in turn suppresses immune function. Some ways to reduce stress from day to day life could include practicing hobbies, spending time with friends or even journaling. These activities can take your mind off of all the things you have to do that day, and stimulate your mind with fun and creative ideas.

With the excitement of incoming warm weather, its important to keep our health in the back of our minds. The environment, our food and our every-day habits all have an affect on our bodies. Take this as a reminder to be mindful and give your body the help it needs to work efficiently!