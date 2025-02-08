Strong Mornings Make for a Stronger Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

3 Steps to Plan for your Success this Spring

In an 11 AM GenEd, there might be two people sitting next to one another who had very different mornings leading up to class. One may feel groggy, having slept late and just woken up for class, while the other has been up for hours, having already eaten breakfast, gotten a workout in, showered, and even done some homework. As someone who has been in both positions, I can confidently say the latter is the one I have been the happiest and strongest in, and the one I plan to walk into this spring as.

Plan ahead

Preparation for a strong morning begins the night before. It is important to understand all the tasks and objectives for the day and to plan within reason. I like to write them out in my agenda and then use my Google calendar to plan out my day according to other commitments and the time I have.

Customize it

It is important to make a routine that satisfies you because only then will you stick to it. My preference is to work out in the morning because it helps me clear my head. However, if you are someone who would much rather study in the morning or go on a walk, then work that into your day.

Prioritize sleep

I have found the most success in my routines when I was awake enough to make the most out of them. In the beginning of fall 2024, I did a great job, and it was much easier to stay consistent because I slept by 10 PM, meaning I was able to wake up by 6:30 AM. However, when I returned from winter break, I struggled to follow that same routine because I was sleeping later and thus was unable to wake up before 9 AM most days. Ultimately, sleeping at a consistent time and ensuring you have enough time to rest will help you wake up at the time you want.

One factor that made it difficult for me to fall back into my schedule after fall break was the two-hour difference between the Pacific Standard Time back home in Nevada versus Illinois’ Central Standard Time. After staying up late back home during break, it was challenging for me to adjust back to my earlier sleep schedule in the earlier time zone. I also understand it might be difficult for students who prefer to stay up late or go out on weekends; after all, I am more of a morning person than most of the people I know, so make sure to plan around your priorities and goals so you get the most out of the routine.

With that being said, I wish you all the best this semester. I have experienced success in a strong morning routine, so if you want to get more out of your day, then give these tips a shot!