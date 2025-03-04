5 Tips On How To Feel Beautiful: Inside And Out!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When days are gloomy and cold, and winter feels like it has no end, it can be hard to feel beautiful and motivated. Here are ways that I recommend to keep yourself feeling beautiful inside and out!

TIP 1: Self-Care

This is a big one. Sometimes, when we are so busy, we forget to take care of ourselves. Self-care can be defined as anything you do to improve your mental, physical or emotional well-being. I know that life can feel extremely stressful when it comes to school, work, jobs, family, etc, but it is important to remember to prioritize your well-being! When life gets a little too busy for my liking, I will often make sure I start the week off with a self care activity. This could be rewarding yourself with your favorite latte before class, doing a face mask before bed at night or even calling a friend just to catch up!

TIP 2: Stay Positive

When life gets crazy and you feel super overwhelmed, remember that a positive attitude can change your life. Something as simple as giving someone a compliment when walking to class can make your attitude better! Having a positive mindset can help you to be successful in any environment. Look at the glass half full, and try to see the light at the end of the tunnel, even on your worst days. Your energy will attract more positive energy, and when you put positive energy into the world, you will receive it back!

TIP 3: Get Ready Each Day

This one is a bit more straightforward and simple. Getting ready for your day does not have to be a rushed and dreaded experience. Sometimes waking up that extra 30 minutes to do your makeup, style your hair and pick out a cute outfit can change your whole attitude for the day. When you feel put together, your day will be so much better!

TIP 4: Do Your Nails

Although having our nails done is such a small act, it can make us feel put together on a day to day basis. Whether you do them yourself or get them done at the salon, taking the time to take care of your nails can feel rewarding. Having your nails done can make you feel put together each day. My life could be a complete mess and I would still have my nails perfectly done. Taking care of your nails can help you feel beautiful, and it is a small task that is quick and easy.

TIP 5: Be Kind To Yourself

Always remember that the world can be a nasty place, so it is important to be kind to yourself. You should not always take yourself too seriously because life is too short to be stressed all the time. Remember to laugh at yourself and give yourself a break when needed. Perfection is overrated, so keep in mind that it is okay to mess up once in a while. Life will always throw us curveballs, but if you can smile and laugh through it, you will be perfectly fine.

Hopefully these tips help you to feel beautiful, inside and out!