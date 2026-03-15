This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Why Regular Nail Polish is making a Comeback

Regular nail polish has regained popularity through a mix of digital influence, cost awareness, and a stronger focus on nail health. What was once seen as less durable than gel is now being valued for its flexibility, creativity and lower risk.

The rise of indie nail polish brands (such as Holo Taco, Mooncat, ILNP) has been central to this shift. Independent makers offer unique finishes such as multichromes, flakies, thermals, magnetics, etc. that are rarely found in mainstream lines. Limited releases and handcrafted formulas create a sense of exclusivity, while many of these brands highlight cruelty-free and more transparent practices. This has made regular polish feel more expressive and aligned with conscious consumer values.

Online creators have also driven renewed interest. “Nailtubers”, specifically YouTubers who focus on nail content, produce in-depth tutorials, swatches and reviews that educate viewers on techniques and products. On other platforms like TikTok and Instagram, these individuals are more broadly known as nail content creators or influencers. Together, they make nail art approachable and constantly introduce new trends. Their content encourages people to experiment at home, making regular polish feel current and engaging.

The subreddit r/Reddit Lacqueristas where people commonly show off their manicures, with a list featuring what products they used so that gatekeeping is non-existent. The subreddit helps guide those new and returning to regular lacquer and shares how new and improved ways and unlimited possibilities of regular lacquer polish.

Affordability is another key factor. Salon gel manicures can be costly and require ongoing maintenance, while regular polish allows for similar visual results at a much lower price. With a small investment in quality polishes and basic tools, individuals can achieve a wide range of looks at home. The ability to frequently change colors without added expense also increases its appeal, especially for budget-conscious consumers.

Health concerns have further influenced this shift. Gel polish often involves UV or LED curing and removal with acetone soaking, which can weaken nails over time. Regular polish avoids these steps and can be removed more gently. Many newer formulas are also marketed as free from certain harmful chemicals, which adds reassurance for users paying attention to product safety.

This connects to a broader focus on nail health. There is growing awareness around maintaining strong, natural nails rather than relying on long-term enhancements. Regular polish supports this by allowing breaks between applications and reducing the risk of thinning or brittleness. Paired with strengthening treatments and cuticle care, it fits into a more balanced and sustainable nail routine. Also when using gel or other products that cure with a UV light, the removal process is harmful for the health of your nails. It can lead to more health issues related to not only your nails but your skin, as uncured products can cause allergies and ruin your nails permanently.

Overall, regular nail polish is no longer viewed as a lesser alternative. It offers creative freedom, lower cost and a healthier approach, making it a practical and appealing choice for many.