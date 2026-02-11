You Are Not Behind: Finding Your Purpose

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is a quiet panic that sets in when you feel like you’re falling behind in life. It doesn’t always announce itself loudly, or it shows up late at night, scrolling through milestones that don’t look like yours. Sometimes it’s an ache in your stomach when someone asks, “So what’s next for you?” And sometimes it’s just a lingering feeling that everyone else got a map, and you’re still staring at a blank page.

For a long time, I believed that purpose was something you either figured out early on or failed to find at all. So many people have a plan, but I’m here to tell you it’s okay not to. Society sells us this idea that success follows a straight line, that if you don’t hit certain markers by a certain age, you’ve somehow missed your chance. Graduate on time. Choose the right career. Find your passion. Be confident. Be productive. Be perfect. And do it all while making it look effortless.

But here’s the truth that I had to learn the hard way: feeling behind does not mean you are failing.

We live in a world that rewards highlight reels and punishes uncertainty. Women, especially, are expected to be everything at once ambitious but not intimidating, driven but not exhausted, confident but not “too much.” We’re taught to measure our worth by how well we keep up, how polished our lives look, and how closely we resemble some invisible standard of success. And when we don’t meet that standard, we internalize it as a personal flaw instead of questioning whether the standard was ever realistic to begin with.

I used to hold myself to expectations I would never place on anyone else. I thought if I wasn’t constantly improving, achieving, or proving something, I was wasting time. Rest felt like laziness. Doubt felt like weakness. Changing my mind felt like failure. I didn’t realize how much pressure I was carrying until I started asking myself who I was actually trying to impress.

Purpose, I’ve learned, is not a destination you arrive at instantly or with full certainty. It’s not one defining role or title that stays the same forever. Purpose evolves as you do. It shifts with your experiences, your values, your losses, and your growth. The woman you are at twenty does not need to have the same purpose as the woman you’ll be at thirty or forty. And that doesn’t make any version of you less valid.

There were seasons of my life where my purpose was simply survival. Getting through hard days. Learning boundaries. Healing parts of myself I didn’t know were broken. That didn’t look impressive from the outside, but it mattered deeply. Other seasons pushed me toward learning, toward service, toward ambition. None of those seasons canceled the others out; they built on each other.

An open mind is what allows purpose to find you. When you’re rigid about how life “should” look, you miss what it’s trying to teach you. Some of the most meaningful paths are the ones you didn’t plan. The detours. The pauses. The moments where you felt lost but were actually being redirected. Growth rarely feels good while it’s happening. It feels uncomfortable, uncertain, and slow.

We need to talk more honestly about comparison. Social media has made it feel like everyone else is ahead, happier, and more accomplished. But you are comparing your behind-the-scenes to someone else’s edited moment. You don’t see their doubts, their grief, their setbacks, or the nights they questioned everything. Falling behind is often just an illusion created by seeing too little of the full picture.

You are allowed to change your mind. You are allowed to want different things than you did before. You are allowed to redefine success on your own terms. That might mean choosing peace over prestige, fulfillment over approval, alignment over speed. It might mean taking longer, starting over, or walking away from something that no longer fits, even if it once did.

Every woman has a purpose, even if she can’t name it yet. Purpose doesn’t disappear because you’re uncertain. It doesn’t expire because you took a different route. Sometimes purpose shows up quietly in how you care for others, in how you listen, in how you keep going even when you’re tired. Sometimes it’s not about what you do, but who you are becoming.

You do not need to be perfect to succeed. Perfection is a moving target that will keep you chasing instead of living. Growth happens when you permit yourself to be a work in progress. When you stop punishing yourself for not being there yet and start honoring how far you’ve come.

If you feel behind, let this be your reminder: you are not late to your own life. You have the control, and you can make it whatever you want. You are exactly where you are meant to be, learning what you need to learn. Keep your mind open. Be gentle with yourself. Trust that purpose is not something you must force, but something that unfolds as you do.

And above all, remember this: you are not defined by timelines, comparisons, or unrealistic standards. You are defined by your resilience, your capacity to grow, and your willingness to keep moving forward, even when the path isn’t clear yet.