What Drinking Does to You After the Party Ends

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Unofficial is one of the biggest party days on campus, but the conversation usually stops at hangovers and embarrassing stories. What rarely gets talked about is what alcohol is actually doing to your brain, memory, and mental health while it’s happening, and why one day of heavy drinking can affect you for almost an entire week afterward.

Group chats start planning outfits weeks in advance, people are mapping out bar crawls, and suddenly everyone you know is talking about “Unofficial.” Whether it’s Unofficial St. Patrick’s Day or another campus tradition, it’s basically the Super Bowl of college drinking.

For a lot of college girls between 18 and 21, Unofficial is supposed to be fun, chaotic, and a little messy. That’s kind of the point. But something that rarely gets talked about in the hype is what alcohol is actually doing to your brain and body during days like this.

And the truth is, the dangerous side effects start way earlier than most people realize.

Most people think the real danger of drinking starts when someone blacks out. But your body actually begins protecting itself long before that point. Even if someone isn’t technically blacked out, passing out or suddenly falling asleep after drinking is often the body trying to conserve energy just to keep essential systems running. Which means that your body is deciding between keeping you conscious or breathing.

Alcohol is a depressant, which means it slows down the central nervous system and the communication between brain cells. As alcohol levels rise, the brain has to start prioritizing which functions it can maintain. Basic survival functions like breathing and heart rate stay active, but things like coordination, memory formation, and clear thinking start shutting down first.

That’s why people who drink too much often suddenly fall asleep or become unresponsive. It isn’t just being “really drunk.” In many cases, the brain is literally shifting into survival mode.

Another thing people misunderstand, especially around big drinking events like Unofficial, is alcohol tolerance. You’ve probably heard someone say something like, “I can handle my drinks,” or “I barely feel anything after two.” But tolerance doesn’t actually change the amount of alcohol in your bloodstream, it just changes how much you feel it.

Two people can drink the exact same amount and have the exact same blood alcohol concentration (BAC), even if one person feels completely fine and the other feels buzzed. Higher tolerance just means your brain has become used to alcohol’s effects. Your body is still processing the same amount of alcohol either way. Which means if you “feel fine” and are the designated driver, your BAC is still registering every drink you’ve had.

In fact, having a high tolerance can sometimes be riskier because it removes the warning signals that usually tell people to slow down. When you don’t feel intoxicated right away, it’s easier to keep drinking without realizing how high your BAC is getting.

There’s another interesting factor that comes into play during events like Unofficial: environment.

Alcohol tolerance isn’t just about how often you drink. It can also change depending on where you are and who you’re around. Research has shown that the brain forms associations between drinking and certain environments. If you usually drink with the same group of friends in the same setting, like a specific apartment, bar, or party house, your brain begins to anticipate alcohol in that space. Over time, it partially prepares for it.

But when the environment changes, that tolerance can suddenly drop. A new house, a crowded daytime bar crawl, or drinking earlier than you normally would can all throw off those expectations. That’s why someone who normally feels “fine” drinking with friends at night might suddenly feel way more intoxicated during something like a day long Unofficial event.

Then there’s blackouts, which are much more common during large drinking events than people realize.

A blackout doesn’t necessarily mean someone passed out. Many people who black out are still walking around, talking to friends, and functioning socially. What’s actually happening is that alcohol is interfering with the hippocampus, the part of the brain responsible for forming new memories. When this area is disrupted, the brain simply stops recording what’s happening. Memories from that time never get stored in the first place.

That’s why people can wake up the next morning with entire chunks of the night missing, even if their friends say they seemed totally normal at the time.

But the effects of a big drinking day don’t stop the next morning.

When someone drinks heavily enough to black out or pass out, the brain and nervous system can take days to fully rebalance. Alcohol disrupts neurotransmitters related to mood, sleep, and anxiety. It also interferes with REM sleep, the stage of sleep that helps regulate emotions and process memories.

So if you go out hard on Saturday for something like Unofficial, your body may not actually feel normal again until Tuesday. That timeline matters more than most people think.

Because if you go out again on Wednesday for a casual wine night or another social event, your brain might still be catching up from the weekend. Over time, this can create a cycle where your body is constantly trying to recover but never fully gets the chance. The result can show up in ways that feel unrelated to drinking: brain fog during class, increased anxiety, feeling emotionally overwhelmed, or just being completely exhausted all week.

A lot of college girls experience this without realizing that alcohol recovery could be part of the reason.

None of this means you can’t go out and have fun during Unofficial. College traditions exist for a reason, and most people are just trying to enjoy time with their friends. But understanding what alcohol actually does to your brain can help you make better decisions about pacing yourself, staying hydrated, and recognizing when your body has had enough.

Unofficial will always be chaotic. That’s part of the culture. But knowing what’s happening behind the scenes in your brain might be the difference between a fun story and a week of feeling mentally wrecked afterward.