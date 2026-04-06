Understanding the Meaning of the TV Show Euphoria

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In honor of the season three finale of Euphoria coming out on April 12th, there are some serious situations and interesting points in the show that have a deeper meaning that can be discussed from seasons one through two. So many amazing stories of different perspectives are put into one show, which is really beautiful and interesting to see on tv. From drug addiction, domestic violence, identity, mental health, body image and so much more that is important to talk about.

Euphoria is one of my favorite TV shows ever since I saw it for the first time, with the makeup, the costumes, the style, and the setting of the show. The way I see Euphoria is how the director of the show wanted to base the setting on a high school from seasons one and two, and this finale is when they are out of high school. The show is based on coping mechanisms and childhood trauma. This carries on into their teenage years as they get older, and they try to navigate their way through life.

The characters of the show, the main character, Rue Bennett, is someone who is addicted to drugs and has had a hard life growing up, from losing her father at a young age to having issues with her mom as a teen. She became addicted to substances at a young age and hasn’t been able to stop since then. As she grows up, her addiction gets worse and worse, leading to her wanting to buy drugs often and use them wherever she has the chance to. That seemed like a coping mechanism to deal with the loss of her father, which isn’t something a teen should do.

She meets a girl named Jules in high school who is new to the school. They form a relationship that is rocky throughout the seasons, but still always there for each other, mainly Jules, because of Rue’s addiction. Jules is the second main character in the show and also has some important moments in the show, like her sexuality, gender identity, and also mental health from what she endured growing up.

The other characters, like Maddy, Cassie, Kat, Nate, Lexi, Fez, McKay, who go through so much in the show from trauma, domestic violence, body image, anger issues, and self-worth/validation. In this show, I can say that each character has a unique storyline that displays each character from how their childhood was to how they are now. The directors have for sure shown different issues when it comes to growing up as a teen, and that not everyone grows up the same way, which is why they are who they are.

Maddy and Nate showed what a toxic couple is in season one; in season two, that ended once Maddy put herself first and realized she didn’t have to go through that. She was toxic, but not as much as Nate was towards her. This shows that they are not gonna stick around when that toxic person clearly isn’t going to change their ways. Having anger issues towards people you care about is never good and hurts the ones that love you, which is what Nate mostly was due to what he experienced as a child. He grew up seeing some explicit stuff which no child should ever see, and changed his view on his father for the rest of his life. Which is why he is an angry person.

Many teens have their ups and downs, which is a part of life, but should never have been taken out on people that you love and care about. Some other points in the show that we saw from characters Cassie and Lexi, who are sisters, were that they grew up with different emotions and coping mechanisms. Their father left when they were only eleven years old, which caused a difference in their personalities. Lexi is more of someone who has anxiety, and she can be uncomfortable in certain social situations, but she does overcome this by the end of season two. Cassie has attachment issues. She falls in love with a guy the second they give her attention; she doesn’t know who she is unless someone is loving her, and having one rejection can make her spiral all over the place.

It is totally okay to talk to someone about what’s going on and get advice from your loved ones, peers, and parents, which really can help in the long run for what you are going through. This show truly is deep from just everything that has happened so far, and I really can’t wait to see season 3!