Too Smart to Hire? The Double Standard Facing High-Achieving Women

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As women, we are told that hard work, good grades, and our ambition will open doors. But research suggests just the opposite. Research shows that when we women excel academically, those same “achievements” may not earn us the opportunities we deserve.

From a young age, we’re told that good grades will open doors. Work hard, earn that degree, build the resume, and prove yourself. But this is my warning to college women preparing themselves to graduate and enter the corporate world: academic success is supposed to be one of the clearest ways to show we’re capable of doing the job. But what happens when the very hard work we spend years doing, meant to set women apart, becomes a disadvantage?

Research I’ve found suggests that women with exceptionally high GPAs can face a hiring penalty in the job search that their male peers don’t experience in the same way. The issue isn’t necessarily whether the women are qualified. It’s whether they’re being judged by the same standards as men. In 2018, sociologist Natasha Quadlin published a study in American Sociological Review titled The Mark of a Woman’s Record: Gender and Academic Performance in Hiring. In her research, she examined 2,106 job applications. She tested how applicants’ gender, GPA, and college major affected their chances of getting an interview. She also surveyed 261 hiring decisionmakers to better understand how employers evaluated candidates.

The findings raise an uncomfortable question: What if being an exceptional student doesn’t always give women an advantage when they enter the workforce?

When GPA isn’t enough

Quadlin’s study found that men with high GPAs received interview callbacks twice the rate of women with similar GPAs. In the study’s results, 16% of applications from highn achieving men received callbacks, compared with 9% of applications from high achieving women.

What I noticed was simply a case of employers preferring women applicants with slightly lower grades. The study found that the likelihood of receiving callbacks increased with academic achievement up to a point, then dropped among those with the highest GPAs. Men’s callback rates, by comparison, were much less sensitive to GPA. The results also varied by major. Amongst the math majors with high GPAs, men received those callbacks at roughly three times the rate of women. However, the same penalty was not observed among high-achieving women majoring in business or English in this study.

To be clear, these findings don’t mean every company is out there penalizing women for doing well in school. But they do show that the same academic achievements can be judged differently depending on gender, even for entry-level jobs where grades are supposed to matter most.

That’s honestly what sticks with me. So many women spend years keeping their GPAs high, chasing honors, and building their resumes because we’re told that’s the path to opportunity. Realizing that the payoff might not be the same for everyone makes that distinction feel really important.

The Likability Trap: When Competence Isn’t Enough

If good grades are supposed to prove someone is capable, why would a woman with amazing grades be judged more harshly than a man with the exact same record? Quadlin’s research points to one possible reason: the different expectations we have for men’s and women’s personalities. In a survey experiment with people who make hiring decisions, employers focused more on competence and commitment when looking at male candidates, but for female candidates, likability played a much bigger role. High achieving women were also more likely to have their personalities questioned.

That really reflects a message a lot of women grow up hearing without anyone saying it out loud: be successful, just don’t make anyone uncomfortable about it. When a man talks confidently about what he’s accomplished, he’s seen as driven. When a woman does the same thing, she can come off as arrogant. A man who pushes back on an idea looks like a strong leader, while a woman who pushes back on that same idea might get labeled as hard to work with.

Of course, not every employer reacts this way. These are just examples of a possible double standard, but they show how the exact same behavior can be read completely differently depending on who’s doing it. Sociologists and workplace researchers have actually studied this tension between being seen as competent and being seen as warm. Women often feel pressure to prove they’re capable while also staying friendly, agreeable, and easy to approach to men. The problem is that those expectations can pull in opposite directions, which leaves women trying to meet standards that are really hard to meet at the same time.

This is exactly where the idea of being a “culture fit” starts to get really interesting.

The Pressure to Be Successful, but Not Intimidating

For college women, this conversation starts way before the first full-time job. For college students in general this tends to be what displayed to us.

We’re constantly told to earn things like academic honors, take on leadership roles, land internships, and build impressive academic resumes. The message seems pretty simple, the more you accomplish, the more competitive you’ll be for the work force.

Parents and teachers preach to a lot of us that we should be likable, polite, accommodating, and easy to get along with in all spaces. Those expectations can quietly shape how we present ourselves, how comfortable we feel being openly ambitious, and how we expect other people to see us. That leaves us women stuck in a frustrating contradiction: stand out on paper, but don’t stand out too much in person.

So should a woman downplay her accomplishments, so she doesn’t seem intimidating? Should she soften her opinions to seem more approachable? Should she feel like she has to prove she’s nice before anyone takes her qualifications seriously?

The answer shouldn’t be yes.

Being confident isn’t the same as being arrogant. Being ambitious doesn’t mean someone can’t work well on a team. And a high GPA doesn’t tell an employer whether someone is kind, difficult, collaborative, or competitive. Those things should be judged person by person, not assumed from a resume.

It’s also worth remembering that a GPA is only one way to measure our achievement. Grades don’t capture every skill that makes someone possibly good at a job, and employers have fair reasons to look at experience, communication, and other qualifications too. The real problem comes up when those standards aren’t applied the same way to everyone.

Women shouldn’t have to choose between being respected for their intelligence and being accepted for their personalities. And earning excellent grades shouldn’t mean having to prove they’re likable enough to deserve the opportunities they’ve worked for.

Sourses:

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1053482223000190?via%3Dihub

https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/0003122418762291