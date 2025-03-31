Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
If you’re a writer, you likely know about the Instagram and writing project Escapril. If you don’t, @letsescapril used to post short writing prompts for the entire month of April and deeply encouraged writers to share their work online or in person.

After six beautiful years, the creator of Escapril, Savannah Brown, has decided to stop publishing new prompts. I agree with the creator that the creativity and spirit of the prompt’s lives on; there is always beauty in little moments. As the legacy continues, I have gathered some prompts from the account over the years, to provide a condolence to writers (AKA, myself).

Let’s enjoy these moments; let’s escapril!

How Escapril Works

(this information and the following prompts, though randomized, are sourced from the @letsescapril Instagram page):

  • Write a poem (I never follow this rule; I write cathartically. I encourage artists of all mediums to participate!)
  • Post it online
  • Tag your work using the hashtags #escapril2025 or #escapril
  • Repeat for the entire month if you can!

Escapril 2025

(unofficial and unauthorized prompts)

  1. garden
  2. nothing more beautiful
  3. it’s getting dark
  4. strange behavior
  5. blush
  6. here’s what I remember:
  7. catharsis
  8. something very gentle
  9. change of state
  10. space between
  11. how to exist
  12. the internet
  13. nonlinear time
  14. make it rhyme
  15. spring cleaning
  16. the city
  17. blink and you’ll miss it
  18. may flowers
  19. celestial bodies
  20. power
  21. naked
  22. nostalgia
  23. art of creation
  24. the exact middle
  25. eureka!
  26. monochrome
  27. texture or smell
  28. april showers
  29. intimacy
  30. visions of the future

I look forward to writing with you!

