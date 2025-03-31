This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter.

If you’re a writer, you likely know about the Instagram and writing project Escapril. If you don’t, @letsescapril used to post short writing prompts for the entire month of April and deeply encouraged writers to share their work online or in person.

After six beautiful years, the creator of Escapril, Savannah Brown, has decided to stop publishing new prompts. I agree with the creator that the creativity and spirit of the prompt’s lives on; there is always beauty in little moments. As the legacy continues, I have gathered some prompts from the account over the years, to provide a condolence to writers (AKA, myself).

Let’s enjoy these moments; let’s escapril!

How Escapril Works

(this information and the following prompts, though randomized, are sourced from the @letsescapril Instagram page):

Write a poem (I never follow this rule; I write cathartically. I encourage artists of all mediums to participate!)

Post it online

Tag your work using the hashtags #escapril2025 or #escapril

Repeat for the entire month if you can!

Escapril 2025

(unofficial and unauthorized prompts)

garden nothing more beautiful it’s getting dark strange behavior blush here’s what I remember: catharsis something very gentle change of state space between how to exist the internet nonlinear time make it rhyme spring cleaning the city blink and you’ll miss it may flowers celestial bodies power naked nostalgia art of creation the exact middle eureka! monochrome texture or smell april showers intimacy visions of the future

I look forward to writing with you!