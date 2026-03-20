Staying Informed Without Losing Your Mind

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I Tried to Ghost the News (It Didn’t Work)

There is a lot of pressure to be informed right now. Keeping up with the news is a full-time job, and if you hesitate even a little, you’re already behind. I know I’m guilty of getting sucked into this never-ending cycle. By the time I finish my morning coffee, I’m already updated on three new crises happening somewhere in the world.

Wanting to stay informed isn’t a bad thing. I would even argue it’s a key part of being a responsible citizen. But the strange thing about modern news is that it doesn’t wait for you to look for it. It finds you. Constant push notifications grab your attention. Social media headlines cloud your feeds.

In a fit of annoyance and frustration, I deleted all of my news apps. My phone was suddenly so quiet. I thought I cracked the code for peace. Spoiler alert: blissful ignorance didn’t end up being for me. I’m a political science student, for crying out loud, and I am constantly reminded how important staying informed is. I mean, come on, I can’t ignore the news like a bad Tinder date that didn’t work out. I had to go back to the drawing board.

So instead of completely ignoring the news, I tried changing up my mindset. I realized there is a difference between observing the news and absorbing it. Staying informed matters, but carrying the emotional weight of every headline is exhausting. Lately, I have been trying to remind myself of one idea: observe, but don’t absorb.

How the News Gets Under Your Skin

It isn’t just the content of the stories themselves; it’s how the news finds you. Push notifications buzz at all hours. Social media algorithms present the same stories to you multiple times, so it feels like the world is screaming it at you. Headlines are designed to grab attention, and before you can really think it through, a story about a political scandal or natural disaster starts to feel incredibly personal.

Even when you aren’t actively scrolling, the news lingers in your brain like an unwanted houseguest. You think about the things you can’t control, mentally replay scenes from heartbreaking stories, and suddenly your peaceful morning turns into a cacophony of worry and guilt that isn’t truly yours to carry. It drains you emotionally.

So it’s no wonder many of us feel like we’re drowning in information. Modern news isn’t designed to be passively consumed; it’s engineered to pull you in.

How to Observe without Absorbing

After realizing ignoring the news completely wasn’t exactly realistic, I had to come up with a better approach. The goal isn’t to stop caring. Please keep caring! Rather, it’s to protect your brain from the emotional weight of every single headline. Here’s what’s been working for me:

Set boundaries. Decide when and how often you check the news. Maybe it’s once at morning and once at night, instead of every few minutes. Turn your notifications off and remove the apps from your home screen to prevent instinctual checking. Pick your sources wisely. A lot of “news” influencers and sources profit from fear-mongering. Choose a trustworthy, small, curated set of sources that helps you stay informed without unnecessary sensationalism. Focus on what you can act on. Some news stories are heartbreaking but completely out of your control. It’s okay to read, acknowledge them, and then shake them off. I like to ask myself, “Is there anything I can actually do in the next few days to support this cause?” Think volunteering, supporting friends, advocacy, etc. If not, let it go for now. Take intentional breaks. Step away from your phone. Go for a walk, read a book, practice mindful breathing, etc. Let your mind relax! Reflect, but don’t spiral. After reading, take a minute to process without letting the information spiral into anxiety. Journaling, calling a friend, or thinking about solutions can turn worry into understanding. Context Matters! Headlines are often designed to be alarming. Take a moment to read beyond the headline to get the full story. This reduces panic caused by sensationalized snippets. Track what truly matters to you. Follow topics that are relevant to your life, interests, or local community. You’ll stay informed about things that actually matter without drowning in global crises you can’t control.



At the end of the day, you aren’t superwoman. You can care about the world without carrying it all on your shoulders. Observe the news, learn from it, and let the rest go. Your nervous system will thank you.