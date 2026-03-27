Power, Silence, and Survivors: Why Victims Aren’t Believed Right Away

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When stories of abuse come to light, one question seems to surface almost immediately: Why didn’t she say something sooner? It’s a question that sounds simple, but it ignores a much more uncomfortable truth. Many women do speak up, and they still aren’t believed. This shows up in classrooms, workplaces, social circles, and even campus reporting systems. The patterns we’ve seen in high profile cases like those involving Jeffrey Epstein reflect something much bigger. There is a culture that often prioritizes power, reputation, and comfort over truth.

One of the biggest barriers survivors face is the expectation that their story should look a certain way. People tend to believe victims who are immediately vocal, emotionally consistent, and able to provide clear, linear timelines. But trauma does not work like that. Survivors may delay reporting, struggle to articulate what happened, or even maintain contact with the person who harmed them. That does not make their experiences less credible. It reflects how the brain processes fear, confusion, and shock. For college women balancing academics, social life, and future opportunities, the pressure to get it right when reporting can feel overwhelming. The fear of saying something imperfect and being dismissed because of it can be paralyzing. Many women are not just thinking about what happened. They are thinking about how their story will be judged.

Believability is not just about the story. It is about who is telling it, and who it is being told against. When the accused holds power, whether social, financial, or institutional, the scales are immediately uneven. On college campuses, power can take many forms. It might be a well connected upperclassman, a respected professor, a boss or internship supervisor, or someone influential in Greek life or athletics. Speaking out against someone in these positions can feel like risking your entire social or professional future. That fear is not irrational. Survivors often worry about retaliation, being ostracized, or losing opportunities they have worked hard for. This is part of why cases involving wealthy or well connected individuals feel so disturbing. They expose how much power can shape who gets believed and who does not.

Silence is often misunderstood. Many people see it as complicity, but it is more often a form of self protection. College women are constantly navigating unspoken social rules. Do not make things awkward. Do not overreact. Do not ruin someone’s future. Do not draw attention to yourself. These expectations do not disappear in harmful situations. They become even stronger. Many survivors freeze, comply, or stay quiet not because they consent, but because their brain is trying to keep them safe in the moment. Afterward, that instinct carries over. Reporting can feel like reopening something painful in an environment that may not respond with care. Even when women do come forward, institutional responses can be discouraging. Campus reporting processes, often tied to Title IX, are meant to protect students. In reality, they can feel complicated, invasive, slow moving, and emotionally exhausting.

According to Title IX, these systems can offer support such as housing changes, academic accommodations, and no contact orders. But accessing those resources often requires navigating a process that can feel intimidating and uncertain. There is also the reality that outcomes are not guaranteed. Many survivors go through lengthy investigations only to see little accountability. That uncertainty reinforces a difficult question. Is speaking up worth it?

Statistics make that hesitation understandable. A large majority of sexual assault cases never lead to a conviction, according to RAINN. When the system rarely delivers justice, silence can feel like the safer option.

Beyond formal systems, there is the social aftermath, which can be just as difficult. Survivors may face rumors, social isolation, pressure to drop the situation, or being labeled as dramatic or attention seeking. In tight knit communities like college campuses, friend groups, or sororities, speaking out can feel like disrupting everything. People may choose sides. Events become uncomfortable. The survivor, rather than the harm, becomes the focus of tension. That social risk is one of the most powerful forces keeping women silent.

People often default to disbelief not because they are intentionally cruel, but because believing survivors forces them to confront uncomfortable realities. If we believe survivors, we have to accept that harm can come from people we like or trust, that systems we rely on do not always protect us, and that we might have missed warning signs. Doubt can become a way to protect ourselves from those realizations, even if it comes at the expense of someone else’s truth.

For college women, it is important to understand that there is no perfect way to respond to harm. You are allowed to take time to process, to feel unsure or conflicted, to change your mind about reporting, and to prioritize your safety and well being. If you or someone you know needs support, there are confidential resources available. Organizations like the National Sexual Assault Hotline at RAINN offer 24/7 support, information, and guidance for survivors and their friends. You do not have to have everything figured out to reach out.

If disbelief is learned, it can also be unlearned. College communities have the ability to shift how survivors are treated. This starts with listening without immediately questioning, avoiding victim blaming language, supporting friends even when situations are complicated, and recognizing how power influences perception. Believing survivors does not mean abandoning critical thinking. It means understanding the context in which these experiences exist.

The question should not be why didn’t she say something sooner. The better question is why is it so hard for her to be believed when she does. For college aged women, this is not just about distant headlines. It is about everyday realities. It is about creating environments where speaking up does not feel like a risk and where silence is not the safest option.

Real change does not happen when stories finally come out. It happens when they are finally taken seriously.