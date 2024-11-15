Post-Concert Depression: It’s Real Let’s Talk About It

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Post-concert depression is always something that I have joked about having after seeing my favorite band Inhaler live. However, each time it gets worse it no longer feels like I’m joking. It used to be funny that I had to warn my friends and family what to expect post-concert Emma to be like. But now I really mean it and I never know how long it’ll take me to get over these feelings. This may seem like a silly experience or overreaction to be having all because of a concert. I thought it was just a joke about feeling so strongly sad and empty after experiencing a concert, but it has become my normalcy after seeing my favorite people live. So, let’s talk about it!

According to Healthline.com “PCD (Post-Concert Depression) isn’t in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, so it isn’t a formal medical diagnosis. However, this doesn’t make it – and the feelings and emotions you might have after a concert – any less real.” Post-concert depression can occur for a number of reasons. During concerts, your brain produces endorphins and dopamine which are our “happy hormones.” When the experience is over, these chemicals usually decrease making the person feel down instead of the intense joy and euphoria they had just experienced. There are many other reasons why PCD can occur for an individual. Such as wanting to relive the moment but knowing you can’t, not doing certain things in the moment like getting merchandise and having planned the event for so long and looking forward to it, and now it’s over.

Post-concert depression can feel different for everyone. Personally, I experience a handful of symptoms such as feeling sad and a sense of emptiness, trouble concentrating, feeling unmotivated, lacking energy/constantly tired, trouble sleeping, not interested in doing things with others, and even changes in my appetite. These symptoms according to MedicalNewsToday.com and American Psychiatric Association, overlap with symptoms of clinical depression and can range from mild to severe. It is common for these feelings to be fleeting for up to two weeks post-concert. It is recommended if it is a constant feeling after two weeks to seek medical guidance as you may be experiencing clinical depression.

How can we help ease post-concert depression? For me, I take it one day at a time. I tend to rest as much as I can and not push myself out of what I’m comfortable doing. For example, I’ll stay in for the day or night and watch entertainment to keep my mind off the subject. I also find comfort in watching my concert videos and looking at pictures from the event as well. I will talk about my experience at the concert with my friends and family to relive the positives and avoid the negative feelings. Sometimes, I will even just wear my concert merch and that will help me get through my day by having a piece of the memories with me.

Post-concert depression is a very real thing and nothing to be embarrassed about. Talk with your family and friends when you encounter these thoughts or feelings. Take your time with them, you are allowed to feel this way and it is best if you take your time to start feeling like yourself again. Remember PCD looks different for everyone and working on getting over it looks different for everyone too. Give yourself some time and don’t be too hard on yourself.