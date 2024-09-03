This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter.

This summer was full of three things: school, work, and travel. Although it was as hectic as usual, it may have been my best summer yet.

To start my summer, I began on a low note- taking content tests for my major. If you’re an education major here at Illinois State, you likely know the dread of passing your content tests before student teaching. Many have to retake these $120 tests multiple times, stating they’re challenging. I have endorsements in Science and English Language Arts within my major- Middle-Level Teacher Education. This meant passing both content tests. I spent hours for my first couple of weeks studying like crazy, trying to know everything within that subject I have learned since elementary school. I took my English Language Arts test first, and let me say- this was the most difficult test I have ever taken. I was constantly torn between two answers on the test, and I spent the full three hours answering the 100 questions. There was so much content on the exam that I had never seen before. It’s honestly a miracle that I passed on the first try.

To break up my content test demise, I did the most adventurous thing a non-adventurous girl like me could think of. I took a week-long trip to Stockholm, Sweden with my best friend. We had a whirlwind between hot, 9-hour overnight flights with no A/C, to adjusting to the seven-hour time difference, navigating our way through hilly streets and public transportation written in a foreign language. While thrilling, it was also a little scary, because getting lost in a foreign country is not for the weak. On this cross-world journey, I also had a life-changing experience. I saw Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” live, from 10 rows back from the stage on the floor. The Sweden Swifties bonded together from worldwide to enjoy the experience. A few nights before our concert, my friend and I went clubbing at an Eras Tour pre-party where we sang and danced our hearts out to Taylor Swift music with fellow “Swiftholm” Swifties. Then, when the big day of the concert finally arrived, we spent hours in line chatting with Swifties from France, Italy, Sweden, and fellow ones from the United States. It was heartwarming how Taylor Swift has created a community of support worldwide. The actual concert was a blast, of course, with Paramore as our opener, and getting to see Taylor perform her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, live. To this day, I watch those video clips each night as my bedtime stories. It was certainly not a cheap trip- so I can justify it by saying I’m getting my money’s worth by living vicariously through the clips each night.

When I returned to reality in the United States, it was back to grind time: prepping for my science content test. After another grueling week of studying, I took my exam and was just as shocked to learn that I also passed it on the first try. I think being a biology tutor on campus saved me on that one.

After passing both tests and celebrating that I never have to take one again, I met both of my Cooperating Teachers, or CTs for this upcoming school year. I am currently in the PDS program, which means I am placed in the same school year-round to get a ‘full year’s experience.’ They were incredibly nice and thoughtful, and being the type-A workaholic I am, they even let me see some of their curricula to work ahead on over the summer. After that, I spent many summer days reading middle school literature, identifying themes, and taking notes. I discovered many interesting books I could use in the future with my students, which was neat. It also forced me to pick up reading as a hobby again, which was beneficial, as it’s been something I’ve been procrastinating getting back into for a while.

Then, with school out of the way, I focused my time on work. For the past six summers, I’ve worked at a summer camp in my hometown interacting with school-age kids. This summer, I worked in summer camp, and through a separate program at my job, distributed meals to children from low-income backgrounds. I got to do crafts and play games with them, and since the majority spoke Spanish as their first language, I quickly picked up on my high-school Spanish skills. While fun, it was a lot of work, and I spent upwards of 50 hours each week at my job. I am happy with the hours, though- my visit to Sweden wasn’t going to pay for itself!

Towards the end of summer, I also took a family vacation to Boston, Massachusetts, and Bar Harbor, Maine where I spent a week walking through the city and hiking in Acadia National Park. My first trip to New England was a nice getaway, and even I, a seafood hater, enjoyed the fresh lobster and clam chowder. Not to mention, the views were breathtaking.

The last week of summer, I spent each day enjoying various unhealthy fair foods at my local fair, like loaded baked potatoes, corn on the cob, and ice cream. I walked around looking at the vendors with my family, and during the weekend, I went to a Scotty McCreery concert with my friend, and then to a demolition derby with my mom. It was the perfect relaxing end to my summer.

Overall, from this summer, I’ve learned to work hard and play hard. Take the trip, because you never know when you’ll get another chance.