Meet Prequel: Skincare That’s Smart and Clean

Meet the Squad: Prequel’s Lineup

If you’ve been scrolling through skincare TikTok between classes instead of doing your assignments, chances are you’ve heard of Prequel. And if not…Time to get in the loop. Prequel is science-y but not scary, affordable but still chic. Think of a barrier-first formula that actually works and won’t drain your bank account. Basically, this is skincare that makes you look like you’ve got your life together, even if you’re running on cold brews.

Step 1: Pre-Gleanse Cleansing Oil

Your late-night makeup-removal lifesaver. With cica oil, linoleic + linolenic acids, rice bran oil, and mild surfactants, this oil helps to dissolve sunscreen, mascara, and stress-induced oily shine without stripping your skin. It’s a super gentle formula that gives you that shine and squeaky clean look you’re craving. This works for literally every skin type. Yes, even sensitive besties.

Step 2: Gentle Glycerin Cleanser

Do you have that dorm-room dry air? This cleanser has your back. With 50% glycerin, inulin, plus oat and aloe, it leaves your skin hydrated and comfy instead of parched. This soothing formula keeps your blemishes under control and protects your barrier. It’s perfect for that post-all-nighter refresh when you need your face to feel alive again.

Step 3: Multi-Acid Milk Peel (AHA Exfoliating Solution)

For those mornings you want to look like you slept 10 hours instead of 4, this milky peel smooths, brightens, and softens fine lines with a blend of AHAs and enzymes. Its use of squalane keeps skin soft and breaks down all those dead, unwanted skin cells.

Step 4: Lucent-C Brightening Vitamin C Serum

Your “I woke up glowing” serum. L-ascorbic acid, ferulic acid, ergothioneine, niacinamide, and inulin work together to brighten, firm, and protect your skin. Bonus: it calms redness, so your skin looks less like you just sprinted across campus to class.

Step 5: Redness Reform Soothing Serum

Had a stressful exam week or just a busy week in general? This serum is like a chill pill for your skin. Arnica, oat, and vitamin F calm irritation and bring down redness so your face looks way more calming than your schedule feels.

Step 6: Half & Half Fluid Moisturizer

Lightweight, no-greasy-feel hydration that locks in all the good stuff. The use of ceramides, peptides, and amino acids keeps your skin barrier strong so you can look dewy, plump, and radiant. Basically, like you didn’t survive on instant ramen and frozen pizza last night.

Who Will Love This Routine?

Sensitive skin girlies who are tired of irritation.

Minimalists who want results without a long 10-step routine.

College students chasing that healthy-skin glow on a budget.

Or anyone in general who is looking to amp up their skincare routine without all the harmful ingredients or toxic chemicals.

Budget Breakdown: Prequel vs. other Pricey Brands

Pre-Gleanse Cleansing Oil: $20 vs. $48+ for high-end cleansing oils.

Gentle Glycerin Cleanser: $16 vs. $35–40 for “hydrating” cleansers.

Multi-Acid Milk Peel: $24 vs. $60+ for exfoliators.

Lucent-C Vitamin C Serum: $28 vs. $80+ for brightening serums.

Redness Reform Serum: $22 vs. $50+ for redness solutions.

Half & Half Moisturizer: $18 vs. $45–50 for peptide-rich moisturizers.

Total for a whole routine: under $130. That’s basically the price of one luxury serum. Your skin and your wallet will thank you.

Final Thoughts

Prequel is your reliable best friend. No drama, always shows up, and makes life easier. It’s gentle, effective, affordable, and super easy to order online with loads of glowing reviews. Honestly, it’s skincare without the fuss and with all the results you’re looking for.

Prequel has so many more products designed for every skin type and concern. Whether you’re dry, oily, sensitive, or somewhere in between, there’s something in the lineup for you. Definitely worth checking out if you’re ready to level up your skincare routine without breaking the bank!

A Little Personal Note

As a college nursing student, I don’t have time or money for complicated skincare. Having a simple, affordable routine makes me feel like I’m taking care of myself even when exams are brutal. It smooths out my fine lines, helps with dark circles, and honestly just makes me feel ready to tackle the day, or at least survive my 8 a.m. lecture.