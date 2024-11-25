Her Campus Teams Up With ImpactLife

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The first time I donated blood on the Illinois State University campus was on August 29th, 2022. I was a freshman. From then on out I noticed how visible ImpactLife is on campus. I am a regular donor, every 8 weeks! When I am not on campus I donate at my local donor center in Springfield, Illinois. ImpactLife provides blood products and services to more than 120 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin and here locally they provide blood to Carle BroMenn and OSF Hospitals in Bloomington/Normal. So if you donate you can have the reassurance that you are making a real difference where you live and go to school!

I love the feeling it leaves me with for the rest of the day. The reminder on my arm that I am making a tangible difference is constant. I love chatting with the phlebotomists and the energy in the room. In a time where we see people in need on a daily basis, the simple act of donating blood makes me feel accomplished. Being surrounded by people who have a desire to also make a difference is gratifying and gives me a lasting feeling of hopefulness. Especially on campus, seeing my peers taking time out of their stressful days to donate and seeing the sign-up sheet fill up with people who walk past and feel inspired. The people I’ve met through donating are just one of the benefits. I have worked closely with ImpactLife starting in the latter half of my sophomore year. This year I founded the Redbirds ImpactLife RSO here on campus. Through this, I was able to connect with my student body more.

So what does that have to do with Her Campus?

I have always seen Her Campus as a platform I can use to help make a difference. I have found a community here that will help uplift my voice and help me to make change. To me, combining the two felt like a natural next step. I worked together with the Her Campus chapter at ISU and ImpactLife to set up a blood drive. Through our social media presence and this article, we are able to reach a whole new group of students on our campus. We have power through publication and I want to find the best ways to use it for good. I genuinely believe that young adults have an inherent desire to make a difference. It is all about making your mark on the space you are taking up. I am so inspired by the other women in my chapter and I think that when we all come together we can help save lives!

So… if you feel called to donate blood here’s what you need to know:

Review the Donor Eligibility Guidelines before you even sign up so that you can make sure you are eligible to donate.

Eat before! Make sure you have had a high-protein, well-balanced meal and lots of water before coming to donate. You need to take care of yourself before you can help others. :)

Have your ID and your EarlyQ questionnaire (This isn’t required but it helps speed up the process!)

The actual donation takes less than 10 minutes! It is that quick and easy. You can expect the whole process to take 30ish minutes… perfect in-between-class activity! ;)

After you donate there will be snacks and drinks available for you as well as a place to chill for a couple of minutes before you get sent on your way.

I know donating can seem daunting at first but trust me the feeling afterward is worth it. If you would love to donate blood at the first ever Her Campus x ImpactLife drive on December 2nd, 2024 you can sign up here!