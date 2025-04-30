The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you’re looking to shake up your fitness routine or just dip your toes into something new, Illinois State University’s group fitness classes at the Student Fitness Center (also known as the REC) offer a wide variety of low-stakes, supportive ways to stay active. As an executive board member for Girl Gains Lifting Club, a club dedicated to empowering women and non-binary members through strength training and wellness, I wanted to explore more of what the REC has to offer beyond the gym floor – and I wasn’t disappointed.

From high-intensity circuits to relaxing yoga, and amazing instructors, ISU’s fitness classes cater to all goals and experience levels. In preparation for this article, I joined every group fitness class ISU had to offer and wrote a review of all the standout classes to help you find the right fit:

Barre to the Beat-

When:

Mondays & Wednesdays from 5-5:45 pm

Tuesdays & Thursdays from 6-6:45 pm

Description:

When I signed up for Barre to the Beat with my friend, I had assumed it was going to be more like a ballet-inspired class with graceful movements, learning different positions, and maybe some light stretching. While this class definitely draws from ballet, let me tell you — it is no joke. Eva, our amazing instructor, led us through a leg-burning workout during the first half, using the bar for support through squats, pulses, and more. The second half took things to the floor with upper body and core work, no bar in sight, but equally as challenging. I love the way this class flowed because we started off steady, cranked up the intensity, and finished with a well-earned cool down. Eva brings great energy and keeps things upbeat, making this Wednesday class one I highly recommend if you want to feel a burn but still have fun!

Cardio Circuit-

When:

Mondays from 12-12:30 pm and 6-6:30 pm

Tuesdays from 5-5:30 pm

Thursdays from 6:30-7 am and 5-5:30 pm

Wednesdays from 6-6:30 pm

Description:

I was really looking forward to trying this class, and it did not disappoint. As a busy college student, I really appreciated that this class was only 30 minutes — perfect for fitting in a quick workout in between classes. When I walked in, the space was set up with different stations based on how many people signed up. Each station targeted a different movement or muscle group, and we rotated through with timed intervals of work and rest. Ashley M. was my instructor, and she was incredibly encouraging. Both she and her mentee even jumped in and worked out alongside us, which made the class feel even more supportive. It was also a smaller group, which might’ve been due to the midday time, but honestly, that made it better in my opinion, especially if you’re not into crowded classes or just want a fast, effective workout. Ashley teaches this class every Monday at 12 pm, and I highly recommend checking it out!

Cardio Kickboxing-

When:

Tuesdays & Thursdays from 5-5:45 pm

Description:

As someone who used to do Mixed Martial Arts, I was so excited to take Cardio Kickboxing and revisit some of the moves I learned years ago. This class was a blast from start to finish, combining fun circuits with multiple sets that kept things exciting. Annie, our instructor, brought such a bubbly, positive energy that made the experience even better. We worked through different punch and kick combinations, added in some jump rope for cardio, and finished off strong with a core burnout.

I also loved how accessible this class felt. You can always go at your own pace and adjust as needed. Compared to some of the more intense workouts at the REC, this one was a little lighter but still gave me a great sweat. If you’re looking for a fun, upbeat class that blends cardio and kickboxing without feeling overwhelmed, this is it! Annie teaches this class every Thursday at 5 pm so come check it out.

Cycle-

When:

Mondays from 6-6:45 pm and 7-7:45 pm

Tuesdays from 7-7:45 pm

Wednesdays from 5-5:45 pm and 6-6:45 pm

Thursdays from 6-6:45 pm

Saturdays from 10:30-11:15 am

Description:

Cycle was an absolute blast! I had taken the Rise and Ride cycling class prior to this one and was curious to see how this one would compare. This class turned out to be just as fun, but definitely a little more intense. What’s one of my favorite parts? The dark room set up. The black lights make your clothes glow, giving it a cool, high-energy vibe that makes you feel like you’re in space or at a rave.

Each instructor brings their personality to the class by curating their own playlists and song themes. Even though the structure stays pretty consistent, the music and energy always keep things fresh. As with all the REC classes, you’re encouraged to ride at your own pace and get water whenever you need it, which makes this a great option for both beginners and experienced cyclists.

Gym Floor Circuit-

When:

Tuesdays & Thursdays from 12:30-1:20 pm

Description:

Gym Floor Circuit was one of my favorite classes, but it kicked my butt. This class is structured around three circuits, each lasting six minutes and each circuit focuses on three different movements. This class is on the more intense side (at least for me), but it’s super rewarding. What I appreciate most is the thoughtful structure of the class. The instructor keeps the format consistent each week but switches up the exercises, always incorporating a hinge, lunge, push, and pull to create a balanced full-body workout.

After we powered through the circuits, we moved onto cardio. We were given laminated sheets with three intensity levels to choose from: Power Walker, Jogger, or Runner. Each category has its own base pace, push pace, and sprint intervals. We rotated through about 4-5 intervals, so I was drenched by the end of it.

I really enjoyed the mix of strength training and cardio in one session. Additionally, this class is held in a designated area on the lower level of the gym, which creates a more private and focused environment. With smaller class sizes and an emphasis on proper form and personal pacing, this class is a great option if you’re looking for a challenging but supportive workout.

Paddle Board Yoga-

When:

Tuesdays from 8-8:45 pm

Description:

Paddle Board Yoga is a tranquil, yet challenging class offered in the pool at the REC. Led by knowledgeable and encouraging instructors, this class combines traditional yoga poses with the gentle movement of water, bringing a new dimension to balance and mindfulness.

While I didn’t get the chance to try it myself, my friend Wendy took the class and gave me the full scoop. Each participant uses a paddleboard that’s securely strapped in place, so you have balance. This class mirrors the structure of a traditional yoga session, but you’ll be engaging your body in new ways as you adapt each pose to the board.

With calming music playing in the background and the water adds an extra layer of relaxation. Paddle Board Yoga is a fun, low-stakes way to challenge your balance and try something totally different. Whether you’re someone who totally loves yoga or a curious beginner, this class is a refreshing twist on a classic practice.

Pilates-

When:

Mondays from 6-6:45 pm

Tuesdays from 7-7:45 am and 5-5:45 pm

Wednesdays from 6-6:45 pm and 7-7:45 pm

Thursdays from 5-5:45 pm

Fridays from 12-12:45 pm

Sundays from 5-5:45 pm

Description:

I took Pilates with members from my RSO, and it was a killer workout! This class left my muscles shaking in the best way. Using a mat and light weights, we focused on controlled, toning movements, especially for the legs, with lots of pulses and holds that seriously burned. We also incorporated upper body strength and core work, making it a full-body experience.

Jaycee, our instructor, is amazing. She teaches several group fitness classes at the REC and brings so much energy and expertise to every session. She’s the kind of instructor who motivates you to push yourself while still keeping the class fun and supportive.

Restorative Yoga-

When:

Tuesdays & Thursdays from 7-8 pm

Sundays from 6-7 pm

Description:

Restorative Yoga was exactly what I needed during a stressful week. Unlike more active yoga classes, this one is intentionally designed for rest and relaxation, making it the perfect way to wind down. It’s held at night, and the peaceful atmosphere is enhanced by dim lighting, creating a very calm, meditative space.

What makes this class unique is the emphasis on longer-held poses, allowing your body to fully relax and release tension. Instead of flowing through movements, you’re encouraged to be still, breathe deeply, and let go. The instructor’s soothing voice and gentle guidance made the transition between poses seamless.

So, if you’re feeling overwhelmed or just need a moment to reset, Restorative Yoga is the perfect class to help you reconnect with your body and leave feeling refreshed.

Rise and Ride-

When:

TBD (unavailable this semester)

Description:

I took Rise and Ride last semester when it was offered at 7 am — and while I’m not exactly a morning person, this class made an early wake up worth it. Jaycee, our instructor, brought the energy and a great playlist to help us power through the ride.

This class follows a similar structure to other cycling classes, with intervals of speed, resistance, and recovery. Whether you’re looking to kickstart your day or just want a music-filled workout, Rise and Ride is a great way to start your morning.

Sunrise Yoga-

When:

Mondays & Wednesdays from 7-7:45 am

Description:

Sunrise Yoga is one of the early morning offerings at the REC, and while I was still half-asleep walking in, it ended up being the perfect way to ease into the day. This class blends gentle movement with mindfulness, helping you wake up both your body and mind.

Andrea, our instructor, had such a nurturing presence and calming voice that helped guide us through traditional yoga poses, deep breathing, and mindfulness. I also appreciated the balance between movement and rest. While there were moments of movements and poses, there was also time for us to just close our eyes and relax. If you’re looking for a calm way to start your day, Sunrise Yoga is a beautiful way to get that before the rush begins.

Total Body Strength-

When:

Mondays & Wednesdays from 5-5:45 pm

Tuesdays & Thursdays from 6-6:45 pm

Description:

Jaycee led our Total Body Strength class through a series of leg, core, and upper body supersets, rotating equipment with each set. We used a weighted bar, kettlebell, and mat throughout the workout. I appreciated that the focus was on proper form rather than high repetitions, which made the workout both effective and achievable. The music choice was amazing once again, and I left sweating!

Yoga Flow-

When:

Mondays from 5-5:45 pm

Wednesdays from 12-12:45 pm and 5-5:45 pm

Fridays from 1-1:45 pm

Description:

Yoga Flow follows a similar format to the other yoga classes, beginning with salutations and a gentle warmup. What sets it apart is the flowing sequence of poses designed to promote vitality and target different areas of the body. The class ended with a calming cool-down that emphasized mindfulness and intentional breathing. Overall, it was a refreshing experience that blended strength and flexibility. Definitely give this one a try!

Zumba-

When:

Mondays & Wednesdays from 7-7:45 pm

Tuesdays & Thursdays from 7-7:45 pm

Fridays from 11-11:45 am

Description:

Zumba was an absolute blast. Both the class and the instructor were full of energy, and the music made it easy to get into the groove. The structure followed a rhythm of three songs, a short break, and then repeat two more times, with intensity building as the class progressed. The instructor said that if there’s time left over, she’ll even throw in a fourth song. While I felt a little awkward going solo at first, I quickly felt my rhythm and got comfortable in the environment. Whether you go by yourself or with friends, loosen up, get creative with your moves, and just enjoy the vibe.

Closing Statement-

Whether you’re looking to find a new hobby or just break up your routine with something fresh, Illinois State University’s group fitness classes make it easy to find a workout that fits your vibe. After sampling the classes that were offered this semester, I walked away sore, inspired, and extremely impressed by the variety and quality of instruction at the REC. There’s something for everyone here no matter your fitness level or schedule.

Exciting changes are also on the horizon. The E-Sports center will be relocated to Bowling and Billiards, making room for a new powerlifting area set to open Fall 2025. All in all, there’s never been a better time to check out what the REC has to offer. Please come try these amazing group fitness classes with all the amazing instructors!