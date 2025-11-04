Getting Back Into Running

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Running has been a constant throughout my life, but my relationship with it has not always been positive. For years, I saw running as something competitive and as a sport defined by times, distances, and constant comparison. Recently, I have been rediscovering it as something much more personal. It has become a mindful, freeing, and empowering way to move my body and clear my mind. I even thought to write this article while on a run!

Remembering Where It Started

In middle school, I joined cross-country and track. My after-school routine usually included scarfing down a granola bar, pulling on my favorite leggings from Justice, and heading out to the prairie trails with my teammates. Then on weekends, many mornings began with a family run. My mom would push my little brothers in a stroller while I tried not to get run over!

Those runs taught me effort, that I was capable of difficult things, and the importance of showing up, especially when I did not feel like it. However, they also tied running to performance and made me think about how fast I was, how far I went, and how I compared to others. Back then, I did not have a true joy when it came to running because I was always focused on improving.

Returning to the Trails

Six years later, after a summer of running and exploring new paths, I found myself back on that same cross-country course behind my old middle school. Standing there, I could not help but reflect on how much had changed.

Running is still challenging, and I have learned to love that about it, but some days my motivation is low, and other days I still get frustrated that my pace has not improved. Overall, I now see running as something that helps both my mind and body. Instead of constantly chasing personal records, I have learned to appreciate the process. I notice small victories, like finishing a run I almost skipped or smiling at other runners on the trails.

Through this new mindset, running has become a form of self-care. It helps me stay grounded, clear my thoughts, and feel at peace.

Reframing My Relationship With Running

A big part of this change came from surrounding myself with positivity both online and in real life. I started following content creators who talk about movement in a healthy and realistic way. Their stories remind me that running should not be about punishment or perfection. It can be about appreciation, gratitude, and growth.

Influencers Who Inspire My Running Mindset

• Miranda McKeon shares an honest perspective on body confidence and resilience. Her openness about self-compassion reminds me to be kind to myself and to celebrate progress in all forms, even if it is just showing up for a short run.



• Lucie Rauschnabel focuses on balance, self-love, and finding joy in movement. Watching her enjoy running as part of a full and happy life inspired me to stop viewing it as a chore and start seeing it as a privilege.



• Linda Sun is positive and authentic in how she approaches fitness, food, and self-growth. Her focus on enjoying the process rather than chasing perfection encourages me to listen to my body and appreciate what it can do each day.

These creators help me remember that fitness does not have to be about comparison. It can be about connection to your body, to nature, and to the feeling of freedom that comes with moving.

The Little Things

Even after worrying about the data of my runs, wearing a Garmin watch still gives me a small but meaningful boost. I use it to track my effort and celebrate consistency. Seeing the miles add up, no matter the pace, makes me proud of the act of getting out there.

When I run, I think less about finishing first and more about enjoying the journey (as cliché as that might sound, it is true).

In college, life can be busy with classes, assignments, and social events. It is easy to feel overwhelmed, but I know I can always put on my Hoka running shoes and head to the trail near campus to clear my head. These runs help me sort through my thoughts and return to my day feeling more capable of tackling my to-do list. Running has become my reset and a way to reconnect with myself.

Final Thoughts

With the popularity of running on social media, it is easy to feel pressure to run faster or longer. Getting back into running does not have to mean returning to old habits of competition or comparison. It can mean finding your own rhythm and reason. Maybe it is spending more time outside, taking a break between classes, or simply reminding yourself that your body is capable of amazing things. Running is not about how far or how fast you go. It is about the fact that you took that first step!