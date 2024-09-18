This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter.

Eating in college can be really tough. When you come from home, you’re so used to your parents cooking, the convenience of having your favorite stores around you, and the luxury of eating your favorite meals. When transferring to Illinois State from my community college, I stayed at Cardinal Court. I’m going to be real with you, even though there is a kitchen at Cardinal Court, I was staying in a 3×2 with limited kitchen space and a tight schedule that didn’t allow me to cook or meal prep like I had originally hoped to do. So with that, I bought a meal plan each semester. Since I was so close to Marketplace at Linkins (Tri Towers), I ate there all the time and got used to eating meals that were not good for me in the sense that I started to feel sluggish and experience brain fog. Nachos, pizza, ice cream, literally any dessert under the sun- I was there to grub.

Fast forward to today, I am in a new apartment, with a new schedule, and a strong commitment to my health and wellness. Every Sunday I commit to meal prepping and I have been buying healthier options for snacks. I want to note that I still eat what I want in moderation. I still have my sweet treats, my pasta, and chips, and I feel that having a balance is so important, especially in college. So, even if you’re living in the dorms or just an on-the-go person who doesn’t have time to meal prep, I want to give you guys some healthier snack dupes to fuel your beautiful bodies!

Instead of regular Cheez-Its try Cheez-It Puff’d

Instead of Cosmic Brownies try Fiber One Brownie

Instead of ice cream try sorbet (which is at the dining hall), Yasso Bars, or yogurt with fruit

Instead of Lays potato chips try Popcorners or Siete Chips

Instead of milk chocolate try dark chocolate (Lily’s is my favorite brand!)

Instead of Pop Secret popcorn try Skinny Pop

Instead of Coco Pebbles try Magic Spoon Cereal

Instead of Chips Ahoy try Quakers Rice Crisps or Highkey Mini Cookies

Instead of white bread try sourdough or multi-grain bread.

To curb your sweet tooth and get a higher protein intake, try Barebells or Ready Clean Protein Bars

These swaps won’t be 100% like the real thing, but they are healthier options that I believe can be really helpful for a busy lifestyle which I feel that we all have. Even small swaps like these can make a difference, and currently, I feel like I have a lot more energy to tackle the day! I continue to eat what I want but I am trying to focus on eating whole foods that fuel my body while still satisfying my needs. Although my links are to Walmart, I will say Aldi has other amazing dupes as well for a fraction of the cost ;) If you have any other recommendations, please reach out and give suggestions!